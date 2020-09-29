Los Angeles Chargers Place Chris Harris Jr. on Injured Reserve and Promote Jahleel Addae to Active Roster.

The Los Angeles Chargers today promoted safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster and placed cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve.
Addae originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2013 and played six seasons with the Bolts before spending last year with Houston. He has appeared in 97 career games with 62 starts, recording 398 tackles (304 solo), 4.5 sacks, 24 passes defensed and four interceptions — including one returned 90 yards for a touchdown. The Central Michigan product saw action for Los Angeles last week when elevated from the practice squad.