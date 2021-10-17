Chargers at Ravens Live Game Updates 

Second Quarter

The Ravens started the second quarter with the ball in their hands. Eight plays into their drive, Baltimore found the end zone again this time on a two-yard rushing touchdown by Le'Veon Bell. Bell's touchdown put the Ravens up 14-0 early in the second quarter after the PAT attempt from Tucker.

The Chargers elected to go for it on 4th-and-3 from their own 39-yard line and weren't able convert. A few plays into the Ravens' ensuing drive, Linval Joseph recorded his first sack of the season to make it 2nd-and-20 for the Ravens. The Ravens decided to kick a field goal on 4th-and-5 and Tucker hit the 52-yarder to make the score 17-0, Ravens.

In just 13 seconds, Justin Herbert threw an interception on a pass intended for Jared Cook but the very next play for the Ravens, Jackson threw an interception to Chargers linebacker Kyzir White who had a 23-yard return off the interception.

With momentum on their side, Herbert delivered a deep ball to Mike Williams for a 26-yard gain that brought the ball to the one-yard line. The very next play got the Bolts on the board for the first time as Herbert delivered a one-yard touchdown pass to Cook. Chargers kicker Tristian Vizcaino missed the PAT keeping the Ravens up 17-6.

On the Ravens ensuing drive, a pair of sacks from Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu forced the Ravens to punt the ball away on 4th-and-27. The Chargers headed into the locker room with the Ravens leading 17-6.