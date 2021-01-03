Chargers at Chiefs In-Game Updates

First quarter
The Chiefs opened the game with a 44-yard kick return by cornerback Rashad Fenton. From there, quarterback Chad Henne led a seven-play, 56-yard drive capped by a two-yard touchdown reception to wide receiver Byron Pringle to give Kansas City an early 7-0 lead.
The Chargers responded with 12-play, 75-yard drive that included another broken record for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. He went 6-of-6 for 53 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Donald Parham Jr., which tied the game at 7-7 after a Michael Badgley extra point. The touchdown pass was also Herbert's 380th completion of the season, a new rookie record that was previously held by the Eagles' Carson Wentz.
For Parham Jr., it was his third touchdown on nine receptions this season.