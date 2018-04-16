Chargers and USA Football Host Youth Football Summit

On Saturday, during the last weekend before the Chargers kicked off phase one of the offseason program, Hoag Performance Center was buzzing as the team hosted a leadership summit alongside USA Football for youth football commissioners, presidents and coaches.

The purpose of the summit was to assemble leaders from Southern California youth football leagues and affiliate organizations to share information, discuss relevant issues and develop strategies to ensure the future of the game.

USA Football Regional Manager Josh Huber presented programs, products, resources and tools designed to assist youth coaches and leaders, while Chargers representatives such as Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach George Stewart, former tight end/fullback Kris Wilson and sports nutritionist Karen Freeman spoke and addressed key topics relating to youth football.

Other features of the summit included a presentation from Huntington Beach Union High School District's Athletic Director Jim Perry in his role with Positive Coaching Alliance – Los Angeles, equipment fitting instructions from Brad Ross of Riddell, and a Q&A session with Dr. Eugene Yim from Hoag Medical Group. Legendary Mission Viejo HS Coach Bob Johnson and CIF-Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod also shared their knowledge and experience in the game of football with attendees.