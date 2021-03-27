Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. He won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie in 2009. Daniel comes to Southern California after spending the 2020 season in the Motor City, appearing in four games for the Detroit Lions. The Missouri product led the Tigers to a 30-11 record, including back-to-back Big 12 North Division titles as a junior and senior.