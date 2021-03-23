"Phenomenal Teammate" Jared Cook Reunites with Corey Linsley in L.A.

Cook said that veteran presence is something he's bringing with him to the Chargers locker room.

"I'm a big guy who believes in leading by example, especially when people are paying attention and they're watching you," Cook mentioned. "I'm definitely going to do my best to do that and bring guys with me."

As for that ridiculous playoff catch, Cook said "it was a play that was drawn up in the dirt," but it was also predicated on trust; trust between the QB and himself.

How do you build that? And how can he build that now out here with Justin Herbert?

Communication.

"Talking," he stated. "You can never talk enough. But it's not talking from one person, it takes a dialogue, talking back and forth and understanding each other. The better you understand each other and talk things out, the easier it is on Sunday. It's important throughout the week that you guys talk, get to know each other, get to know what each other is thinking on certain plays and envision how you see those plays playing out together. I think that's what helps you grow and become better."

But with communicating also comes studying and gaining knowledge. Despite his years in this league, Cook said he "can never stop learning" both in the game and in life. Now that he's with his new team, he's looking forward to learning from some of his newest teammates as he embarks on life as a Charger.