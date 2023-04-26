5 Chargers Final Thoughts Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The wait for the 2023 NFL Draft is nearly over.

Months of preparation and speculation will come to a head Thursday night in Kansas City.

Click here for info on how to watch the draft.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of the draft:

1. Embrace the chaos

Nobody really knows what is going to happen in Round 1. I don't know. You don't know.

Even Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said it is "sometimes a lost cause" trying to predict everything that will go down.

The difference between Telesco and the rest of us is that he's solely focus on the draft for months and will be prepared for any scenario that unfolds.

Can he predict what will happen? No. But he'll be ready for whatever does.

Telesco said Monday that sometimes pre-draft predictions are simply an exercise in futility.

"If I did a mock draft, there's nothing saying that mine would know more than yours, to be honest with you," Telesco said. "I don't know what other people are going to do. Everyone thinks they do, but I just don't know.

"Nobody gives out information, so you make educated guesses based on where their roster is, where their depth charts are, the style of players they like, the schemes they play," Telesco added. "In the end, it's hard to tell. I still go through the whole process trying to figure it out. Obviously, the farther you're down in the draft, the harder it is to project who is going to be there."

For many, the draft is the best and most exciting times of the year.