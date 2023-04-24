5 Things to Know About the 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to draft week.

With the 2023 NFL Draft just a few days away, here are five things to know about one of the offseason's biggest events.

1. How to Watch

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place over a three-day period from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Round 1 takes place on Thursday night and begins at 5 p.m. (PT). Rounds 2 and 3 are on Friday evening, with Round 2 starting at 4 p.m. (PT).

Day 3 of the draft, which includes Rounds 4 through 7, begins Saturday at 9 a.m. (PT).

The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

2. The Chargers 1st-round pick

The Chargers currently hold the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bolts have never picked 21st overall in franchise history.

The Bolts and Ravens were the only teams that finished 10-7 in the regular season, with both losing in the Wild Card round. The Chargers will have a higher pick because of a lower strength of schedule. The Chargers finished with a SOS of .443 compared to .509 for the Ravens.