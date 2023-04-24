5 Things to Know About the 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to draft week.
With the 2023 NFL Draft just a few days away, here are five things to know about one of the offseason's biggest events.
1. How to Watch
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place over a three-day period from April 27-29 in Kansas City.
Round 1 takes place on Thursday night and begins at 5 p.m. (PT). Rounds 2 and 3 are on Friday evening, with Round 2 starting at 4 p.m. (PT).
Day 3 of the draft, which includes Rounds 4 through 7, begins Saturday at 9 a.m. (PT).
The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
2. The Chargers 1st-round pick
The Chargers currently hold the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Bolts have never picked 21st overall in franchise history.
The Bolts and Ravens were the only teams that finished 10-7 in the regular season, with both losing in the Wild Card round. The Chargers will have a higher pick because of a lower strength of schedule. The Chargers finished with a SOS of .443 compared to .509 for the Ravens.
The Chargers would normally have the 22nd pick in the draft. But Miami (9-8) forfeited their first-round pick this year, meaning the Chargers moved up a spot. The first round will only have 31 overall picks this season.
3. Who could the Bolts take?
There's plenty of intrigue about who the Bolts will take in the first round.
Of course, that's if they even make a first-round selection, as a trade back could be in the cards in order to acquire more picks.
But let's say the Chargers stay at No. 21 and make a selection. Draft pundits assume the Bolts to take an offensive weapon, as all but one projection in the recent Chargers Mock Draft Tracker was an offensive player.
Who could be in play?
The most-recent Mock Draft Tracker featured 14 mock drafts, with Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison each landing with the Chargers three times.
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston were each projected twice to the Bolts.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were also listed as possibilities.
The lone defensive player projected to the Bolts? Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who is widely viewed as a mid-to-late first rounder.
Time will tell who the Bolts go with, but outside opinions favor offense right now.
Take a look back at the first week of the Chargers 2023 off-season program in monochrome
4. The Chargers have 7 total picks
While the first round of the draft draws the most buzz, Days 2 and 3 are just as important for finding starters and building quality depth.
The Chargers have seven picks overall and were not awarded any compensatory picks earlier this offseason.
Here's a look at the six other selections the Chargers have outside of Round 1.
Second round (No. 54)
Third round (No. 85)
Fourth round (No. 125)
Fifth round (No. 156)
Sixth round (No. 200)
Seventh round (No. 239)
5. Go to the Chargers draft party!
The Chargers will host a free draft party at the Westfield Century City Atrium during the first round from 3 to 10 p.m.
Chargers Legends and Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow and Charlie Joiner will reunite in person at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate Don Coryell, their former head coach and architect of the NFL's modern passing offense, and his upcoming induction into the Hall this August in Canton, Ohio.
Matt 'Money' Smith, the English-language voice of the Chargers, and Adrian Garcia Marquez, the Spanish-language voice of the Chargers, will then interview current Chargers players, including quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James, plus Chargers Legends such as Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
Smith and Garcia Marquez will also provide instant reaction to the picks throughout the evening as they are made.
More info on the draft party can be found here.
