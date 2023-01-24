Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 21?

As the offseason gets underway for the Chargers, the countdown to the draft begins. The Bolts hold the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a first in franchise history. The Chargers have seven current selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.
Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: January 20, 2023
"Kincaid is a little older and coming off an injury, but his tape is outstanding. His short-area quickness is phenomenal, and he is incredibly tough and productive with the ball in his hands."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: January 17, 2023
"... Something the organization should be trying to do every year is upgrade on offense around their talented quarterback, Justin Herbert. Michael Mayer is a physical blocker and will be one of the best contested-catchtight ends in the NFL the moment he is drafted."
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: January 23, 2023
"The Bolts could look to become a tougher offense by adding a rugged runner with big-play ability to complement Austin Ekeler."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Last updated: January 18, 2023
"The Chargers continue the construction of their blocking unit in front of Justin Herbert with the powerful Torrence."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
Last updated: January 23, 2023
"There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Last updated: January 23, 2023
"... Jones is a very agile as a natural pass protector and can also work to get stronger in the running game."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Last updated: January 19, 2023
"The Chargers' offensive line should be much better with a healthy Rashawn Slater at left tackle and Jones at right tackle."
Christian D'Andrea, For The Win – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: January 19, 2023
"... Addison, an ultra productive wideout who wasn't able to match the hype he brought with him from Pittsburgh to USC, would fill that role with the potential to be an elite WR1. Addison and Williams would give Herbert a pair of elite downfield threats capable of generating separation and commanding safety help. Allowing Herbert enough time to make those throws behind an injury-riddled offensive line, however, is another challenge altogether."
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
Last updated: January 20, 2023
"You can never have enough targets for Justin Herbert, plus you get some major blocking ability from Darnell Washington. You're upgrading the run blocking, you're getting a huge target that's gonna be used in the red zone, down the field, chain-moving situations. I just think you're adding more weapons to that offense."
Damian Parsons, The Draft Network – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Last updated: January 23, 2023
"Justin Herbert got his first experience of the postseason during wild-card weekend. I envision the goal is to continue to build a powerhouse offense around the elite-caliber star quarterback. Michael Mayer is the best tight end in the class. He run blocks well, runs good routes, and has an incredible feel for coverages. Whether working the middle of the field or detaching as a big slot receiver, Mayer would be a lot of fun in this offense."
Joe Broback, Pro Football Network – OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Last updated: January 19, 2023
"… Protecting Justin Herbert will always be a good idea, and Los Angeles gets versatility with their pick. Peter Skoronski doesn't possess elite traits physically, but his consistent play stands out. While he most likely slides inside to guard at some point during his career, he'll get a chance at tackle. Again, it has nothing to do with his play. Skoronski stonewalled many talented pass rushers, so teams shouldn't discount his time at tackle."
