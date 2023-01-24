Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 21?

As the offseason gets underway for the Chargers, the countdown to the draft begins. The Bolts hold the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a first in franchise history. The Chargers have seven current selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: January 20, 2023

"Kincaid is a little older and coming off an injury, but his tape is outstanding. His short-area quickness is phenomenal, and he is incredibly tough and productive with the ball in his hands."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: January 17, 2023

"... Something the organization should be trying to do every year is upgrade on offense around their talented quarterback, Justin Herbert. Michael Mayer is a physical blocker and will be one of the best contested-catchtight ends in the NFL the moment he is drafted."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: January 23, 2023

"The Bolts could look to become a tougher offense by adding a rugged runner with big-play ability to complement Austin Ekeler."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Last updated: January 18, 2023