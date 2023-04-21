Do the Chargers Need a Cornerback in the 2023 Draft?

Is CB a position of need?

Jackson is signed to a long-term deal, while Samuel and Taylor are on their rookie contracts. Davis, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his contract.

With that in mind, Renner believes more overall depth is needed at this spot.

"You need to bring in some competition there. I think Samuel is fine, you're happy with him on one side," Renner said. "I just don't think you really have a slot right now and you would like to add an outside guy too ideally. It's definitely a position of need."

OK then, how high does Renner see that need?

He doesn't expect the Chargers to spend their first-round pick on a cornerback, but said a Day 3 pick might mean waiting too long.

Instead, Renner has cornerback as a mid-round need for the Bolts.

"I'm not opposed to higher than that. I think in this class, it's uniquely suited to target one in the mid rounds," said Renner, who then compared taking a cornerback or a wide receiver.

"[Cornerback is] so deep, whereas wide receiver not so much," Renner added. "I might push them towards wide receiver early, but it could fall to where there's a really good [cornerback] sitting on the board there and you say, 'Let's just take him because he's good.'"

Key draft questions

1. How you see the overall cornerback group in this draft?

"It's the deepest, valuable position in the draft in my opinion. There's five guys in the top 32 in the PFF draft board and maybe like 13 in the top 100. It's a loaded position and I think no matter the round, first, second, third, there's going to be value on the table."

2. Which cornerback fits best under Brandon Staley?

"I really like [Maryland's] Deonte Banks there. I think he's one of the most versatile. I mean Christian Gonzalez would be the best, but Gonzalez is going to be gone so I wouldn't mention him in that conversation. But yeah, I think Deonte Banks — versatility, big dude, explosive dude — really gives them like an athlete that they don't have on the outside that can match up with better athletes. I think that's where my head would be at."

3. How about a Day 3 prospect you like?

"I like Riley Moss there. He's one of the best zone corners in the draft. Zone corners aren't super coveted, so he's going to be there on Day 3, but I think he has high-level understanding of route concepts and super quick to react to zone coverage. That would be a guy I would highlight."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has six cornerbacks in his overall Top 50: 6. Devon Witherspoon, 11. Christian Gonzalez, 20. Joey Porter, Jr., 24. Deonte Banks, 34. Emmanuel Forbes and 46. Kelee Ringo.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has five cornerbacks in his overall Top 25: 7. Witherspoon, 11. Gonzalez, 17. Porter, 22. Forbes and 25. Banks.

Rankings for cornerbacks by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, analytics site Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options