Could Edge Rusher Be Early Draft Option for Chargers?

Is Edge a position of need?

If Mack and Bosa are healthy and productive, that's a boon for the Bolts defense.

Yet both players aren't getting any younger, and Jeremiah believes the Chargers could address the depth issue at any point in the draft.

Could he see the Bolts taking one in the first round?

"I think so. I think it's a good group, I think you'll have highly graded players at that point in time," Jeremiah said. "I would not say it's out of the realm of possibility at all. I think there's some guys worthy of it that they're going to be staring at that I'd feel great about."

Even if the Chargers don't spend a Round 1 pick on an edge rusher, don't be surprised if they end up with one by the conclusion of the draft.

"They are probably two guys short on the outside of where you'd want to be," Jeremiah said.

Key draft questions

1. Who's an edge rusher that fits Brandon Staley's scheme?

"I think a couple guys are interesting. I think [Felix] Anudike-Uzomah from Kansas State who's heavy handed, can set the edge and also really rush and really rush with power. He's got excellent hands and he gets the ball out when he gets there, which I think is a great trait. Brandon he's still going to value the ability to set the edge, so I think having that firmness and that physical nature there on the edge against the run as well as someone who can win in a lot of different ways as a rusher."

2. Any Day 2 prospects that have caught your eye?

"There's a good group of guys. Keion White from Georgia Tech, I think early on in the process, I was probably too high on him and he's kind of come back down. I think he's got a chance to go in the second round now. He's kind of an inside, outside guy but would give them a 280-pound presence on the edge. A little bit tight, but can rush with power and can really set the edge. That would be one in the second round. In the third round, my mid-round draft crush is Jose Ramirez from Eastern Michigan, who's not real tall but he's got long arms and he's got a real knack as a rusher. He can bend at the top. I think he had 10 sacks, his 40-time was okay but his 10-[yard split] was excellent. He's just a good football player and I would take him in the third round. There's a chance he gets there in the fourth round, but personally I would take him in the third."

3. How about a Day 3 sleeper?

"Byron Young from Tennessee, he's a real fastball off the edge. He's one that's maybe in that fourth-round range. I would say YaYa Diaby from Louisville would be another one in that mix. Real explosive, both those guys have a ton of juice."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has nine edge rushers in his overall Top 50: 2. Will Anderson, Jr., 4. Tyree Wilson, 14. Lukas Van Ness, 18. Nolan Smith, 23. Myles Murphy, 26. Will McDonald IV, 28. Keion White, 32. Felix Anudike-Uzomah and 35. BJ Ojulari.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has five edge rushers in his overall Top 25: 3. Anderson, 13. Smith, 20. McDonald, 21. Wilson and 23. Murphy.

Rankings for edge rushers by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, analytics site Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options