2023 Los Angeles Chargers Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers have seven current selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29, 2023.
The Chargers have picks in the following rounds:
First round
Second round
Third round
Fourth round
Fifth round
Sixth round
Seventh round
The Chargers hold all seven of their original picks in the upcoming draft, even though the Chargers acquisition of Khalil Mack in March included giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick.
However, the Bolts and Bears made a trade during the 2022 NFL Draft that sent that sixth-round pick back to the Chargers in exchange for a pair of 2022 seventh-round selections.
The exact spots in draft order will be determined later, based on final standings, as well as the NFL's compensatory formula for later rounds.
