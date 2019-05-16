Casey Hayward to be Honored by After-School All-Stars Los Angeles

Last December, Casey Hayward surprised ten families from After-School All-Stars Los Angeles (ASAS-LA) with $1,000 each, making their holidays more special.

Fast forward five months later, and Hayward will be recognized as one of the program's 2019 honorees. Along with what he did for ASAS-LA by his contributions to the L.A. community, Hayward is being honored for his "exceptional leadership skills and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility."

"Any time you can come out and help somebody, (it's good,)" Hayward said. "I'm not hurting, so I can go out here and help a lot of people as much as I can. Hopefully, more people can see it and hopefully other people can come out and help as much as possible as well."