Camp Questions: Can Kyzir White Pick Up Where He Left Off?

Kyzir White looked nothing like a fourth-round pick adjusting to a new position for the first time during his rookie year.

"It's hard for me to talk about Kyzir because I get real excited," Head Coach Anthony Lynn said during last year’s training camp. "I don't want to jump the gun on him. I want to get him in some games and watch him play, but just watching him run around here and some of the things he did in the offseason, I get real excited talking about him. His speed. His attitude. His explosiveness. He just has great instincts as a football player. We had a hammer on him (in the draft)."

Unfortunately, White's 2018 campaign was cut short as he played only the first three weeks of the season before being shut down with a knee injury. As disappointing as that was, the talent he showed in limited action has the Bolts excited about his return.

Using his top-notch speed and athleticism, White took to his new linebacker position seamlessly after playing safety at West Virginia. He looked the part during training camp and the preseason before carrying that production into the regular season. White totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception and three passes defensed while starting all three games he appeared in.

Basically, he confirmed why many draft pundits named him one of the steals of the 2018 NFL Draft.