Why Being Back on the Field Means "Everything" for Kyzir White

Another thing White was able to glean from his experience last year was sharpening his mental aspect of the game. While he couldn't physically play, he mentally immersed himself in all things pro football. It's something White believes will set him up for success this season and feels he's already reaping its benefits.

"I had all that time away, so being able to look at the playbook, learn from other peoples' mistakes and ask a lot of questions, I feel like I'm a lot better, mentally. Now I can just play fast. I don't have to do too much thinking. Last year I felt like I was thinking a little bit too much sometimes. This year, I feel way more comfortable just as far as my preparation and I know what I'm doing. I'm definitely going to make some mistakes still, but that comes with it."

As he explained, working on the mental portions of his game is one of White's goals for 2019. But along with that is learning a new position – MIKE linebacker – as he discussed he's recently been working at that spot.

"(I want to) just be the best player I can be and also, be a better man on and off the field. Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm willing to do. (I feel like I'm in more of a leadership role) definitely now that they've got me playing some MIKE. I have to be more vocal and stuff like that, just know what everybody's doing…. I feel pretty comfortable. I'm still learning as I go, day by day. But I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did when I first got put out there at the MIKE."

But while a position change isn't anything new – White did transition from safety in college to linebacker last season – he's excited for what's to come during his sophomore year. After all, just ask him, and he'll tell you any time he's had a supplementary year to hone his craft, he's only gotten better.