Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Caleb Wilson Hopes to Become Philip Rivers' "Best Friend"

Apr 11, 2019 at 03:39 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

041119_Wilson_CMS

Some of Southern California's finest collegiate talent took to the fields at Hoag Performance Center for the Chargers' local pro day.

That includes UCLA's star tight end Caleb Wilson, who made one thing clear.

He'd love to become Philip Rivers' best friend.

You see, Wilson prides himself on being a quarterback's best friend, which only makes sense as he's one of the top playmaking tight ends in this year's draft.

"I've always been a quarterback's best friend as far as in the passing game, from Josh Rosen to when I was with Sam Darnold at USC to Wilton Speight," he said. "I've always been a guy they can lean back on when things are rough, or they need a play to be made. So I feel like I can definitely bring that to the table…I'd be honored to even catch a pass from (Philip Rivers)."

LAC_2019_DraftParty_WebBanner_1125x633_MarketingTile

You're Invited to our Draft Party!

Get Tickets

As if playing with a future Hall of Famer wasn't enough, Wilson loves the idea of reuniting with his former tight ends coach at UCLA, Rip Scherer, who is entering his second season coaching the position for the Bolts.

"I (owe) much of my success to Coach Rip," he explained. "He instilled a lot into me. He pushed me. I was a quarterback in high school, so he got me as a raw product and really helped turn me into what some say (was) one of the best in college football. So I'm very appreciative of what he's done for me and my life, and my family. He's given me an opportunity, so I owe a lot to him for sure."

Wilson's stock is certainly on the rise following a dominant performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The 6-4, 240-pounder recorded the second-best 40-yard dash time (4.56) for tight ends, and tied for 10th among those at the position in broad jump (9'5"), three-cone drill (7.20) and 60-yard shuttle (12.18).

However, his resume is more than those important metrics.

Wilson not only led the Bruins a year ago in receptions (60) and receiving yards (965), but those marks rank as the most ever by a UCLA tight end. He also finished the year as college football's leading tight end in receptions per game (5.0), receiving yards per game (80.4) and total receiving yards. All in all, he caught 114 passes for 1,675 yards and five touchdowns in 29 career games over three seasons.

Thus, it's a no-brainer that Wilson will hear his name called two weeks from now at the NFL Draft.

While he'll be happy to play wherever he winds up, he notes it would be particularly special to play for a Chargers franchise with such a rich history at tight end, including the likes of Antonio Gates and Kellen Winslow.

"It would love to be part of this team and help them any way I can," he said. "They've had those guys, and it would be awesome to try to fill the shoes of two Hall of Fame tight ends. That would be awesome. Those are guys I definitely look up to and watch a lot of tape on. I would love to be a tight end for the Chargers. To be honest, I'd be ecstatic to be a Charger."

Oh, and if those weren't reasons enough, one of his closest teammates over his career at UCLA just happens to be a Charger in Scott Quessenberry, who was the team's fifth-round pick a year ago.

In fact, Wilson picked his good friend's brain before arriving at the local pro day.

"I asked him about all this! I asked him what this was like, what should I do (and) what should I wear. Everything. Scotty, he was one of my favorite teammates ever at UCLA. Great guy. He'll push me. Always had my back through the ups and downs, so I love that guy for sure."

Chargers Local Pro Day

The Bolts coaching staff host the 2019 prospects at Hoag Performance Center for the Chargers local pro day.

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Head Coach Anthony Lynn on the field during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 46

Head Coach Anthony Lynn on the field during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
USC linebacker Cameron Smith participates at Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 46

USC linebacker Cameron Smith participates at Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
USC linebacker Cameron Smith participates in drills during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 46

USC linebacker Cameron Smith participates in drills during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson talks with Head Coach Anthony Lynn during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 46

UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson talks with Head Coach Anthony Lynn during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson catches a pass during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 46

UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson catches a pass during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson walks the field during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 46

UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson walks the field during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Head Coach Anthony Lynn and General Manager Tom Telesco observe Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 46

Head Coach Anthony Lynn and General Manager Tom Telesco observe Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
General Manager Tom Telesco and Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt talk during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 46

General Manager Tom Telesco and Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt talk during Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
USC linebacker Cameron Smith speaks to the media after completing Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 46

USC linebacker Cameron Smith speaks to the media after completing Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak
Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak
USC linebacker Cameron Smith and UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson at Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 46

USC linebacker Cameron Smith and UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson at Los Angeles Chargers Local Pro Day on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising