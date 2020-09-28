By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Keeps Climbin'

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.
3
With his 13-catch, 132-yard receiving performance on Sunday, Keenan Allen passed Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow for No. 3 on the team's all-time receptions list. This marks the second-straight week Allen moved up a spot in team history books.
24
Sunday was also the 24th 100-yard performance of the wide receiver's career. This tied Winslow for second in team history. Hall of Fame wideout Lance Alworth holds the top spot for Chargers career 100-yard performances with 41.
174
Running back Austin Ekeler had 11 receptions for 84 yards on Sunday and in the process, surpassed former running back Arian Foster for the most receptions by an undrafted running back through the first four seasons of his career. Ekeler notched 174 receptions to Foster's 167.
330
Quarterback Justin Herbert's 330 passing yards on the day made him the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards in each of his first two career games. Herbert has 641 yards in two games and ranks behind quarterbacks Kyler Murray (657) and Cam Newton (854.)