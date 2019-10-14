By the Numbers: Philip Rivers Moves to No. 7 in All-Time Completions

7
On Philip Rivers' first pass of Sunday Night Football, he claimed sole possession of the No. 7 spot on the NFL's all-time completions list, surpassing injured Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Rivers now has 4,677 career regular-season completions after completing 26 passes Sunday evening.
100
Tight end Hunter Henry racked up 100 yards receiving on eight catches, along with two fourth-quarter touchdowns against the Steelers, all career highs. Henry, playing for the first time since injuring his knee in Week 1 against the Colts, did all his damage on just 41 snaps. Sunday night marked the third time the Bolts have had a 100-yard receiver in a game this season.
43
In his first NFL game, wide receiver Jason Moore caught two passes for 43 yards. The 24-year-old out of the University of Findlay in Ohio was promoted from the practice squad Saturday. Moore's first reception was a 32-yarder from Rivers in the fourth quarter.
17
The Chargers scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Steelers 17-0 during this stretch. The scoring run put the Bolts within striking distance, trailing by a touchdown with the football and 1:03 left in the contest.
10
Wide receiver Mike Williams caught five passes for 72 yards on 10 targets against Pittsburgh, including two consecutive first-down catches. It marked the second time in Williams' three-year NFL career that he received 10+ targets in a regular season game, and the first instance came last week against the Broncos. The 6-4 wideout was also targeted 11 times against the Patriots in the AFC Divisional playoffs.
8
Second-year defensive tackle Justin Jones recorded a career-high eight total tackles Sunday night. It also marked the first time the North Carolina State product has led his team in tackles in a game.
6
Over their past three games, the Chargers have allowed a combined six points in the second half.
2
Safety Rayshawn Jenkins' fourth-quarter interception was the second of his season and career. The third-year defensive back also tallied five total tackles and a pass deflection against Pittsburgh.