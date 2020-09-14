By the Numbers: Chargers 39-6 Since 2000 When Posting A Plus-Two Turnover Margin 

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 1 game and win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
39-6
The Chargers had a pair of takeaways in Sunday's win. Linebacker Denzel Perryman forced a fumble which linebacker Nick Vigil recovered. And later in the game, defensive end Melvin Ingram had an interception. With the two turnovers, the Bolts are 39-6 since 2000 when posting a plus-two turnover margin.
19
2001 was the last time a Chargers rookie running back, LaDainian Tomlinson, had a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut. Fast forward 19 years, RB Joshua Kelley became the first Chargers rookie RB to accomplish the feat since LT. Kelley finished the game with 60 rushing yards on 12 carries (5.0 YPC).
3
Jerry Tillery, Uchenna Nwosu and Joey Bosa each had sacks in Sunday's win. This marked the first season opener since 2017 where the Chargers had three-plus sacks. Additionally, Nwosu and Bosa each have a sack in their career games against the Bengals.