Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Feb 07, 2022 at 11:37 AM
Take a look at whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Last updated: February 7, 2022

"Karlaftis adds another dimension to the defensive line. He bounced back this past season after injuries and the pandemic limited his snaps in 2020, but it was in 2019 when he really showcased his potential, as he was nearly impossible to stop en route to recording 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. In LA, he'll line up opposite Joey Bosa a year after the team struggled to replace Melvin Ingram."

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 7, 2022

"There might not be a better fit than Davis landing with the Chargers, who did not have an interior defender grade higher than 59.6 against the run. Due to Los Angeles' propensity for two-high safety shells, their defensive tackles need to hold up by themselves. Davis is, by far, the best run defender in this draft."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: February 5, 2022

"Opponents created massive holes against the Chargers' defense, so the team adds a massive human in Davis to clog those running lanes. He can also help collapse the pocket against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr."

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: January 31, 2022

"The Chargers defense didn't quite live up to expectations with Brandon Staley now installed at head coach, so it makes sense to expect them to pursue upgrades in the draft. McDuffie doesn't have ideal height at under 6-feet tall, but Staley has embraced that in the past, and those smaller players have thrived within his defense. In 416 coverage snaps over the last two years, McDuffie allowed 163 yards in total."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Last updated: January 26, 2022

"Karlaftis is an NFL-ready defensive end. He's long, powerful with great burst and a nice arsenal of pass-rush moves."

Bryan Perez, The Draft Network – OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Last updated: January 26, 2022

"This pick may seem like a surprise, but I have a feeling we'll see Faalele's name jump into or around this range of mock drafts as draft season continues to unfold. There just aren't many human beings on planet earth with Faalele's combination of size (6-foot-8, 380 pounds) and functional athleticism. Sure, he may be limited to playing right tackle, but he has All-Pro upside. Pairing him with Rashawn Slater would be… something."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: January 25, 2022

"The Chargers clearly nailed last year's first-round pick, Rashawn Slater, who made the Pro Bowl protecting Justin Herbert's blind side as a rookie. But right tackle remains a problem area. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pro pass rushers."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: January 24, 2022

"The Chargers like to invite opposing teams to run the ball. Under Brandon Staley, they're comfortable with two-high looks and lighter boxes, which has worked to their advantage at times, but it has also made them vulnerable. That's largely because of a lack of a dominant run-stopping presence in the middle. Davis gives them that flexibility to play light in the box without as much worry due to his massive 6-foot-6, 360-pound frame and crazy anchor ability in the middle."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Last updated: January 22, 2022

"I'm higher on Raimann than most evaluators, but I believe in his play strength (his hands and core strength jump off the screen) and instincts. He starts Day 1 at right tackle and would team with 2021 first-rounder Rashawn Slater to give the Chargers excellent bookends to protect Justin Herbert."

Bolts in B&W: Pro Bowl Week 2022

Take a look back at Chargers stars Derwin James, Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater, and Corey Linsley at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada

220207_ProBowlBW_001
1 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_002
2 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_003
3 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_004
4 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_005
5 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_006
6 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_007
7 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_008
8 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_009
9 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_010
10 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_011
11 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_012
12 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_013
13 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_014
14 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_015
15 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_016
16 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_017
17 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_018
18 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_019
19 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_020
20 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_021
21 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_022
22 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_023
23 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_024
24 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_025
25 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_026
26 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_027
27 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_028
28 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_029
29 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_030
30 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_031
31 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_032
32 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_033
33 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_034
34 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_035
35 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_036
36 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_037
37 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_038
38 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_039
39 / 50
(AP Photo/David Becker)
220207_ProBowlBW_040
40 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_041
41 / 50
(AP Photo/David Becker)
220207_ProBowlBW_042
42 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_043
43 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_044
44 / 50
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
220207_ProBowlBW_045
45 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_046
46 / 50
(Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_047
47 / 50
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
220207_ProBowlBW_048
48 / 50
(Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_050
49 / 50
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
220207_ProBowlBW_049
50 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last updated: January 20, 2022

"Los Angeles' run defense needs to improve. The conventional way of making that happen is with the selection of a big run-stuffing defensive lineman, but Jordan Davis is off the board and the Chargers can probably wait to select one in future rounds. In the meantime, they select a linebacker who is willing to do the dirty work and blow up lead blocks."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: January 19, 2022

"The Chargers again struggled against the run in 2021, an issue that has plagued them for years. Just go back to their 2018 divisional-round playoff game against the Patriots, when they were dominated up front. They allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season, which ranked 28th in the NFL. With Linval Joseph hitting free agency, there is a massive hole in the middle of their defensive line.

"Who better to fill that than the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis? He'd make the entire defense better because he eats up blocks and allows linebackers to roam free. He also can play on three downs; he's not just a plugger. He showed on his sack in the national title game that he has some pass-rush ability, which is scary for a man of his size. Davis won't be a fit for every team, but the teams that run a 3-4 defense will eye him in this range."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: January 19, 2022

"Do the Chargers make the playoffs if they receive better play at right tackle over the final month of the season? Penning has a massive frame (6-7, 329, 35-inch arms) with the athletic footwork and competitive chops to develop into a Pro Bowl-level player."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Last updated: January 17, 2022

"'Draft Twitter' will fall in love with Devin Lloyd. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Utah off-ball linebacker was a heat-seeking missile and an every-down impact player for the Utes. He earned a 91.1 PFF grade as one of college football's top defenders in 2021."

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus – DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: January 10, 2022

"The middle of the Chargers' defense got taken off the line of scrimmage with a slight breeze in 2021. That can't happen again. The 360-pound Davis has no problem anchoring in the run game."

news

Justin Herbert Wins Offensive MVP In Pro Bowl Debut

Take a look at the Chargers Pro Bowler's top moments in Las Vegas.
news

Derwin James Shows His Skills | Pro Bowl Day 1 Recap

Take a look back at the Bolts first day at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!
news

Five Things To Know About Ryan Ficken

Here are five things to know about the Chargers new special teams coordinator. 
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 17?

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Rashawn Slater & Nick Niemann Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Slater was also named to the All-AFC Team.
news

Relive the Chargers Top Offensive Plays of the Season

Take a look at the Bolts Top 10 plays on offense from the 2021 season plus some honorable mentions.
news

Three Bolts Named to AP All-Pro Second Team

On Friday, three Chargers were named to the 2021 All-Pro Second Team.
news

Chargers Defensive Leaders of 2021

Take a look at the Chargers stat 2021 stat leaders on defense.
news

Chargers Offensive Stat Leaders of 2021

Take a look at the Chargers 2021 stat leaders on offense.
news

Chargers Set to Pick 17th in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place April 28 – 30 in Las Vegas.

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
