Justin Herbert Wins Offensive MVP In Pro Bowl Debut

Take a look at top plays and moments from Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Corey Linsley and Rashawn Slater representing the Bolts in the 2022 Pro Bowl.
First Quarter
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got the start in his first ever Pro Bowl appearance and got right to work on the team's second drive of the game. The AFC got the ball back after AFC safety Kevin Byard intercepted Kirk Cousin's pass. Byard returned the interception for 44-yards and then lateraled the ball to Kenny Moore which he took for 17 more yards to put the AFC in the redzone.
On the very next play, Herbert threaded the needle between two NFC defenders to find Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews just short of the goal line. Andrews secured the pass and rolled across the goal line for a touchdown that put the AFC up 14-7 after the PAT.
Second quarter
The duo of Chargers safety Derwin James and Herbert came together to get more points on the board for the AFC squad. With just over seven minutes left in the second quarter, James intercepted a deep pass from Wilson that was intended for Justin Jefferson at the AFC 47-yard line.
The very next play, Herbert connected with Andrews once again. Herbert put the perfect touch on the ball and found Andrews in the back corner of the endzone for the seven-yard touchdown that put the AFC ahead 28-21.
On that score, Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater moved to the right side of the offensive line and blocked for Herbert as a right tackle instead.
Herbert finished the game with two touchdowns, and one interception on 7/11 passing. Herbert also threw for 98 yards and finished the game with a passer rating of 93.9. The second year QB's debut performance at the Pro Bowl was good enough to make him the Offensive MVP. The AFC walked away with the win in Las Vegas, 41-35.
