Beat Writers Roundtable: Chargers Rookie Set to Make Biggest Leap

"We saw flashes from Joshua Palmer all season; things he can do. I think the expectation is sort of this Keenan Allen-ish route runner, he aspires to be that. Obviously, he started to develop a little bit with [Justin] Herbert and earn Herbert's trust, he had the huge touchdown [near] the end of the game in Week 18. For a lot of these guys, it's an opportunity. He's a guy in a position who could have quite a bit of opportunity next year depending on what happens with the rest of the wide receiver situation. I think he's a guy that the Chargers are looking at right now thinking, 'We need this guy to be more next year, to develop and to become more of an every-down guy out there who Herbert can trust, the offense can trust, and [offensive coordinator] Joe Lombardi can trust.' I think he has that ability, and he seems, from what we can tell and what we're told, that he does seem to have that work ethic and desire. It would be a huge step for this team if he can step forward." – Jeff Miller, LA Times