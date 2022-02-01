Beat Writers Roundtable: Chargers Rookie Set to Make Biggest Leap

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

The 2021 season is in the books and over the next few weeks, we'll be checking in with a few of the team's beat writers, along with fellow team reporter Chris Hayre and yours truly, to take a look back and a look ahead for the Los Angeles Chargers.

This week, the writers gave their picks for the 2021 rookie set to make the biggest leap in 2022.

2021 Rookie Set to Make Biggest Leap in 2022

Joshua Palmer

"We saw flashes from Joshua Palmer all season; things he can do. I think the expectation is sort of this Keenan Allen-ish route runner, he aspires to be that. Obviously, he started to develop a little bit with [Justin] Herbert and earn Herbert's trust, he had the huge touchdown [near] the end of the game in Week 18. For a lot of these guys, it's an opportunity. He's a guy in a position who could have quite a bit of opportunity next year depending on what happens with the rest of the wide receiver situation. I think he's a guy that the Chargers are looking at right now thinking, 'We need this guy to be more next year, to develop and to become more of an every-down guy out there who Herbert can trust, the offense can trust, and [offensive coordinator] Joe Lombardi can trust.' I think he has that ability, and he seems, from what we can tell and what we're told, that he does seem to have that work ethic and desire. It would be a huge step for this team if he can step forward." – Jeff Miller, LA Times

Brenden Jaimes

"We didn't get to see him at all this year, and [head coach Brandon] Staley was steadfast in saying he wanted to make it right for Jaimes. You hope that 2022 is right and it's the right time to see what he can do. There may be an opening, there could be a starting position there if he's ready for it. We just saw snapshots of him in the preseason next to [Rashawn] Slater. I remember that Rams game and albeit, it's so early and it's preseason, but you saw flashes of what he could potentially be across this offensive line. I'm really interested to see how much they value him going into offseason workouts and training camp and if he's a potential starter in 2022." – Chris Hayre

Chris Rumph II

"I'll go down the draft class and I'll say Chris Rumph II. I was able to catch up with him and talk to him about the complexities of this Brandon Staley defense because that was a word we heard used a lot to describe it. He said he enjoyed it and learning and growing as a young player, it was really important for him to come in and do that. When we go back to that 2018 draft class, we talk about some of those guys like the Uchennas, Kyzirs, those guys coming along and developing and maybe this scheme is the right fit for those guys. Seeing some of those defensive players, this team's got a lot free agents on the defensive side of the ball, so they're going to need some of these young guys to really step up and elevate their game as they move forward." – Hayley Elwood

Tre' McKitty

"I'm gonna go with Tre' McKitty because of the way the roster is sort of structured right now … They have a nice trio of tight ends with Donald Parham Jr., Stephen Anderson and Tre' McKitty and I could really see Tre' McKitty making a massive jump next year and taking on a bigger role if Jared Cook isn't in the building. Obviously, he showed what he can do as a run blocker. He's really physical, he's imposing in the run game, needs to be a little more consistent there but definitely, you see the potential as a run blocker. But we really didn't get to see him flourish as a pass-catcher. He caught a few balls but wasn't really a consistent presence in that area of the offense. But he has that skillset, he has that athleticism, and you see it when he gets the ball in his hands. I think you can really see him be productive next year as a pass-catcher as he continues to grow and with some more opportunities..." – Daniel Popper, The Athletic

Top 21 Photos from the 2021 Season

Take a look at the best photos from the Chargers 2021 campaign through the lens of team photographer, Mike Nowak, manager of photography, Ty Nowell, and gameday photographer, Travis Ellison.

HANDS UP - Although wide receiver Mike Williams didn't catch this, I liked the juxtaposition of the ball hovering over his hand and the defender's hand in his grill.  It's called football, but every now and then, we're reminded it's a hands game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1 / 21

HANDS UP - Although wide receiver Mike Williams didn't catch this, I liked the juxtaposition of the ball hovering over his hand and the defender's hand in his grill.  It's called football, but every now and then, we're reminded it's a hands game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

FUMBLE IN THE FOURTH - Washington ended the third quarter of the season opener with a 16-13 lead over the Bolts. But that all changed quickly in the fourth quarter as linebacker Kyzir White forced a fumble on running back Antonio Gibson deep in WFT territory which three plays later, led to a Chargers touchdown.  I like how you can see the varying levels of defense and a goal-line view of the ball popping out. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
2 / 21

FUMBLE IN THE FOURTH - Washington ended the third quarter of the season opener with a 16-13 lead over the Bolts. But that all changed quickly in the fourth quarter as linebacker Kyzir White forced a fumble on running back Antonio Gibson deep in WFT territory which three plays later, led to a Chargers touchdown.  I like how you can see the varying levels of defense and a goal-line view of the ball popping out. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

W FOR HC - Week 1 was Brandon Staley's first win as a head coach in the NFL.  He was so excited to hand out game balls, but the ever-conscientious quarterback Justin Herbert flipped the script and delivered a ball to Staley himself. It was a small space, but the emotion was big.  - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
3 / 21

W FOR HC - Week 1 was Brandon Staley's first win as a head coach in the NFL.  He was so excited to hand out game balls, but the ever-conscientious quarterback Justin Herbert flipped the script and delivered a ball to Staley himself. It was a small space, but the emotion was big.  - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

BACK TOGETHER - SoFi Stadium finally got to play host to fans in 2021. Here's a shot which shows the perspective of being in attendance at the very first regular season home game for the Bolts at SoFi with fans. - Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
4 / 21

BACK TOGETHER - SoFi Stadium finally got to play host to fans in 2021. Here's a shot which shows the perspective of being in attendance at the very first regular season home game for the Bolts at SoFi with fans. - Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers

33 - No one was probably more hyped to be back at SoFi Stadium than safety Derwin James.  This photo encapsulates the sheer emotion of No. 33 being extra fired up for his return to homefield action. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
5 / 21

33 - No one was probably more hyped to be back at SoFi Stadium than safety Derwin James.  This photo encapsulates the sheer emotion of No. 33 being extra fired up for his return to homefield action. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

ENEMY TERRITORY - Kansas City is notoriously one of the most hostile environments in the NFL and as you can see, Chiefs fans were out in full force in Week 3.  I liked this shot of our captains walking out as the colors pop against the sea of red. The Super Bowl champions sign was a reminder to keep an eye on the ultimate prize.  - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
6 / 21

ENEMY TERRITORY - Kansas City is notoriously one of the most hostile environments in the NFL and as you can see, Chiefs fans were out in full force in Week 3.  I liked this shot of our captains walking out as the colors pop against the sea of red. The Super Bowl champions sign was a reminder to keep an eye on the ultimate prize.  - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

VICTORY - Here's an inside-look at the locker room after the victory over the Chiefs in Week 3.  Wins are sweet, but wins against your largest divisional rival are even sweeter. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
7 / 21

VICTORY - Here's an inside-look at the locker room after the victory over the Chiefs in Week 3.  Wins are sweet, but wins against your largest divisional rival are even sweeter. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

IN MOTION - You achieve a look like this by keeping the shutter open and I like the stark contrast of the movement on the field set against the stillness of the fans in the stands.  The lighting also makes everything look so vibrant, a benefit to shooting a night game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
8 / 21

IN MOTION - You achieve a look like this by keeping the shutter open and I like the stark contrast of the movement on the field set against the stillness of the fans in the stands.  The lighting also makes everything look so vibrant, a benefit to shooting a night game. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

30 GOES UP - Guard Oday Aboushi gives running back Austin Ekeler an assist in celebrating this MNF touchdown. I like how this shot takes the viewer onto the field to show what a TD celebration is really like from an NFL player's (or photog's!) perspective. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
9 / 21

30 GOES UP - Guard Oday Aboushi gives running back Austin Ekeler an assist in celebrating this MNF touchdown. I like how this shot takes the viewer onto the field to show what a TD celebration is really like from an NFL player's (or photog's!) perspective. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

OUR WAY - Derwin James is unmistakably the heart and soul of the Chargers defense and one of the squad's leaders overall. This photo showcases his intensity leading a pregame huddle. I also like how you can see the reflection of the infinity screen in his visor. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
10 / 21

OUR WAY - Derwin James is unmistakably the heart and soul of the Chargers defense and one of the squad's leaders overall. This photo showcases his intensity leading a pregame huddle. I also like how you can see the reflection of the infinity screen in his visor. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

MIKE & JUSTIN THINGS -  Here's a shot at the celebration after the 42-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert to Mike Williams which put the Bolts up 28-27 over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. Herbert ran all the way down the field to celebrate. Crazy to think this was just the beginning of a wild fourth quarter that cracked the game open with the Chargers ultimately winning, 47-42. - Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers
11 / 21

MIKE & JUSTIN THINGS -  Here's a shot at the celebration after the 42-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert to Mike Williams which put the Bolts up 28-27 over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. Herbert ran all the way down the field to celebrate. Crazy to think this was just the beginning of a wild fourth quarter that cracked the game open with the Chargers ultimately winning, 47-42. - Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers

81 FOR SIX - Williams had a big day against Cleveland, but I love how this photo shows off the unique aspects of SoFi. If you look closely at the infinity screen, you can see the reverse angle of this shot. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
12 / 21

81 FOR SIX - Williams had a big day against Cleveland, but I love how this photo shows off the unique aspects of SoFi. If you look closely at the infinity screen, you can see the reverse angle of this shot. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

ELECTRIC- A static electricity globe is setup in the tunnel to charge players up before they are introduced to the SoFi crowd. It's usually so dark back here, but when guys touch the globes, the light from the bolts pop against their hands.  Note tight end Jared Cook looking into the camera here, too. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
13 / 21

ELECTRIC- A static electricity globe is setup in the tunnel to charge players up before they are introduced to the SoFi crowd. It's usually so dark back here, but when guys touch the globes, the light from the bolts pop against their hands.  Note tight end Jared Cook looking into the camera here, too. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

GET LOW - Because the player tunnel entrances were back this year, I put a camera on the ground to really get a good look at the guys walking, running, or dancing out.  As Mike Williams moved forward, he missed stepping on the camera by about an inch. All for the shot, right? - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
14 / 21

GET LOW - Because the player tunnel entrances were back this year, I put a camera on the ground to really get a good look at the guys walking, running, or dancing out.  As Mike Williams moved forward, he missed stepping on the camera by about an inch. All for the shot, right? - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

HERBO BOMB - With :23 seconds left in the first half in Week 14, Justin Herbert launched an absolute bomb to wide receiver Jalen Guyton for a 59-yard score. The pass traveled 63.8 yards in the air and went viral - for good reason - but this angle shows just how incredible of a feat it was as Herbert was getting hit as he threw. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
15 / 21

HERBO BOMB - With :23 seconds left in the first half in Week 14, Justin Herbert launched an absolute bomb to wide receiver Jalen Guyton for a 59-yard score. The pass traveled 63.8 yards in the air and went viral - for good reason - but this angle shows just how incredible of a feat it was as Herbert was getting hit as he threw. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

ALBUM DROPPING SOON - Primetime games are exciting for lots of reasons, but as a photographer, having them at night presents a whole different canvas for shots. This was taken in the tunnel pregame. The blue lights and smoke give off a silhouette-type look almost akin to a music video.- Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
16 / 21

ALBUM DROPPING SOON - Primetime games are exciting for lots of reasons, but as a photographer, having them at night presents a whole different canvas for shots. This was taken in the tunnel pregame. The blue lights and smoke give off a silhouette-type look almost akin to a music video.- Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

NO DICE ON 4th DOWN - Chargers and Chiefs games are always emotional, but here's an emphatic Joey Bosa after the defense stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense on fourth down in primetime. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
17 / 21

NO DICE ON 4th DOWN - Chargers and Chiefs games are always emotional, but here's an emphatic Joey Bosa after the defense stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense on fourth down in primetime. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

30's GOT HOPS - Austin Ekeler is known as pound-for-pound the strongest guy on the team, but it's impressive how high he got after this touchdown celebration which gave the Bolts the lead in the fourth. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
18 / 21

30's GOT HOPS - Austin Ekeler is known as pound-for-pound the strongest guy on the team, but it's impressive how high he got after this touchdown celebration which gave the Bolts the lead in the fourth. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

BROTHERHOOD - Specialists are a unique group on a football team, and this photo of kicker Dustin Hopkins, long snapper Matt Overton, and punter Ty Long really showcases the bond between them. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
19 / 21

BROTHERHOOD - Specialists are a unique group on a football team, and this photo of kicker Dustin Hopkins, long snapper Matt Overton, and punter Ty Long really showcases the bond between them. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

GO DEEP - This was another seemingly routine deep ball catch from Mike Williams.  I really love the way the gold on his sleeves and pants (and the lightning bolts) shines and pops against the rest of the photo. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
20 / 21

GO DEEP - This was another seemingly routine deep ball catch from Mike Williams.  I really love the way the gold on his sleeves and pants (and the lightning bolts) shines and pops against the rest of the photo. - Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers

LEFT IT ON THE FIELD - Though this photo marks the end of the Chargers season, it truly tells a story. The story of a team that fought, battled, and clawed their way to tie the game and bring it to overtime.  Though the team didn't get the outcome they wanted, they gave it everything they had. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
21 / 21

LEFT IT ON THE FIELD - Though this photo marks the end of the Chargers season, it truly tells a story. The story of a team that fought, battled, and clawed their way to tie the game and bring it to overtime.  Though the team didn't get the outcome they wanted, they gave it everything they had. - Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

