Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Reflects on Rookie Season

No matter the talent level, all rookies have that 'welcome to the NFL moment' where they realize their days of college ball are in the rear-view mirror and they've made it to the big league. Slater's jump from college to pros had an added layer of difficulty as he decided to opt out of the 2020 season at Northwestern due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having gone through his first season in the NFL, he reflected on what that transition was like.

"Some of it comes from not playing my last year in college," Slater said. "Some of it was my technique. For any rookie, I feel like there's a huge jump that gets talked about all the time, but the level of competition is like you're playing the best team every week. Everyone was the best in college and now they are competing at a really high level no matter who you're going against."

With a lot of opportunity to learn and grow as a group and as an individual, Slater talked about what stood out to him the most this season.

"My biggest takeaway is the small margin of error," Slater said. "How many games this season that came down to like three, four, or five plays? Every single game can be like that when everyone is competing at the level they are. For me, its knowing that's what separates good from great is those four plays a game. It really does come down to the wire like that. You have to have that edge. You have to be prepared and precise in your execution and preparation."

Slater, along with the rest of the Bolts offensive line, battled adversity throughout the season as right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Oday Aboushi's seasons were ended due to injury, both by Week 5. Despite the injuries to the offensive line, Slater said he felt the unit 'came together' as the season progressed and pointed out how the Bolts coaching staff and veteran offensive linemen like Linsley and guard Matt Feiler helped him find his way in such a competitive league.