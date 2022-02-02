Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Reflects on Rookie Season

Feb 02, 2022 at 01:02 PM
Cory Kennedy
Slater end of season FTP

Below are three takeaways from Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater's end of season press conference as he reflected on his All-Pro and Pro Bowl rookie season.

Slater shines in year one

When Rashawn Slater's name was called at the 2021 NFL Draft, Chargers fans hoped he would be able to step up to the big task of protecting Justin Herbert's blind side on game days. Slater not only stepped up to the challenge of protecting the franchise quarterback, he put together an All-Star rookie season for the Bolts and emerged as the one of the league's best left tackles.

In Slater's 16 games played in 2021, he was on the field for 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps. In 1,116 snaps played, Slater allowed just four sacks, 26 QB pressures and was one of four tackles in the NFL with an 80.0 Pro Football Focus grade as both a run and pass blocker. Slater was also honored as a Pro Bowl AFC starter alongside center Corey Linsley and was later named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Despite all the accolades Slater achieved during his rookie season, the Bolts left tackle explained he is far from satisfied.

"Overall, I think it had its highs and lows," Slater said of his rookie season. "I always look at it as the team goes as far as the line goes. There were moments where I could have been better to help the O-line and help the offense. For me it's always about looking for improvement and that's what I'm going to be doing."

Just like Herbert, Slater posses that cool, calm and humble demeanor that allowed him to keep composure to make plays against even the league's top pass rushers like Chase Young and Myles Garrett. Slater talked about what it was like playing alongside the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"[Herbert's] everything I thought he would be and more," Slater said. "You see it like [against the Raiders]. Are you kidding me? The things he's able to do is just unbelievable. There is never a situation were in where we feel like were out. [In Week 18], I don't think anyone for a second lost hope just because we know who we have. We know, as the O-line, if we give him time, or even if we don't give him time, he's going to do some freakish things. It's awesome to be able to play with a guy like that who competes hard every week. It's such a huge blessing, honestly."

Making the jump from college to the pros

No matter the talent level, all rookies have that 'welcome to the NFL moment' where they realize their days of college ball are in the rear-view mirror and they've made it to the big league. Slater's jump from college to pros had an added layer of difficulty as he decided to opt out of the 2020 season at Northwestern due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having gone through his first season in the NFL, he reflected on what that transition was like.

"Some of it comes from not playing my last year in college," Slater said. "Some of it was my technique. For any rookie, I feel like there's a huge jump that gets talked about all the time, but the level of competition is like you're playing the best team every week. Everyone was the best in college and now they are competing at a really high level no matter who you're going against."

With a lot of opportunity to learn and grow as a group and as an individual, Slater talked about what stood out to him the most this season.

"My biggest takeaway is the small margin of error," Slater said. "How many games this season that came down to like three, four, or five plays? Every single game can be like that when everyone is competing at the level they are. For me, its knowing that's what separates good from great is those four plays a game. It really does come down to the wire like that. You have to have that edge. You have to be prepared and precise in your execution and preparation."

Slater, along with the rest of the Bolts offensive line, battled adversity throughout the season as right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Oday Aboushi's seasons were ended due to injury, both by Week 5. Despite the injuries to the offensive line, Slater said he felt the unit 'came together' as the season progressed and pointed out how the Bolts coaching staff and veteran offensive linemen like Linsley and guard Matt Feiler helped him find his way in such a competitive league.

"Ever since OTAs is when they started being mentors and teaching me the way things go," he said. "I think that was huge. [Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Frank Smith and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett] were, too, as far as simplifying things and helping me build confidence in my technique. Those guys are very helpful to me."

Eyes on the Pro Bowl and the future

This weekend, Slater is representing the Bolts at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. He does so as the first Chargers rookie to make the game since Derwin James in 2018 and the first rookie tackle voted in since Minnesota's Matt Kalil in 2012. With a game that features the NFL's top talent, he's using the Pro Bowl as an opportunity to pick up tips from those who play their positions best.

"[I] think it'll be a really cool experience," Slater said. "I'm always huge on picking the brains of other guys so to be around some of the guys there will be beneficial to me. Just learning how they approach the game, some things about their technique, and seeing how they prepare and stuff like that. It'll be a really cool experience, which I'm looking forward to."

As for what's next? Slater talked about what he'll glean from 2021, and where he can take his game.

"[I can be] as good as I want to be," Slater said of his game, "I feel like, the biggest limitation is always competing against yourself. I feel like I can build a lot off of this season and that's going to be my challenge. If you rest on what happened in the past, then you're doomed to fail. This season is out the window and I'm going to be searching for ways that I can get better and I know there are a lot of ways I can. I'll just be taking it one step at a time."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: How Keenan Allen & Mike Williams Posted Career Years in 2021

"We have a lot of really big-time players.  We have two of the feature receivers in the league ... I feel like [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] and our offensive staff did a fantastic job maximizing this group."
news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Describes 'Journey' from Undrafted to 20 Touchdown Season

"The journey is the most important part of the ride and getting to the end number."
news

Three Takeaways: Why Joey Bosa's 'Best Year' is on the Horizon

Here's what Chargers OLB Joey Bosa had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: What Are Tom Telesco's Goals Heading into 2022 Season?

Here's what Chargers general manager Tom Telesco had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Derwin James Can't Wait for Bolts to 'Come Back Stronger'

Here's what Chargers safety Derwin James had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Puts Focus on Improving His Game Following Record-Breaking Sophomore Season

Here's what quarterback Justin Herbert had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Coach Staley Reflects on First Year as Head Coach 

Here's what head coach Brandon Staley had to say during his end of season press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: Chargers "Laid it on the Line" in 2021 Season Finale

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, and Derwin James had to say during Sunday's press conferences about Herbert's historic season, the fourth quarter comeback, and more.
news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Looking for '11 Guys Hunting at all Times' in Win-and-In Regular Season Finale

Here's what Joey Bosa, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: A 'Game Within A Game' on Deck in Chargers vs. Raiders Round Two

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jones and Justin Jackson had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How are the Chargers 'Built for this Moment' in Week 18 Primetime Showdown?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Mike Williams had to say during Monday's press conferences.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising