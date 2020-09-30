Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Hold Donation Drive Thru for Inglewood Chargers Youth Football

Sep 30, 2020 at 01:57 PM
093020_IWChargers_CMS

The NFL season may be fully underway, but COVID-19 is still preventing many young athletes from playing the game they love this fall.

Besides the obvious enjoyment that football brings, it's also a significant source of physical activity and social interaction for many youth football teams.

One of those teams, the Inglewood Chargers, recently got a little help from their NFL counterpart when the Bolts held a drive through donation event outside SoFi Stadium last weekend. Each of the approximately 150 players in the Inglewood Chargers league received a Fitbit fitness tracker, Razor scooter, and a $100 Ralphs grocery store gift card all courtesy of the Chargers Impact Fund.

In addition to the players, the Chargers also donated 50 Fitbits to Inglewood Police Department officers. Both the youth football players and officers will be invited to a group in the Fitbit app to participate in weekly fitness challenges to further encourage police/community relations.

"We felt this was a really great way to bring a little excitement to these kids and the Inglewood community as a whole," said Chargers community relations manager Chase Hartman. "It's been a challenging year for everyone, and we know these kids miss being able to play football so we wanted to give them some resources to stay healthy and active while their season is postponed until the spring. One of the best things about football is how it brings people together, and this is just our way of helping to keep that going."

As an incentive to staying active and engaged, the Bolts will also be giving out tickets to a game(s) at SoFi Stadium in 2021 to the player(s) that complete the most weekly fitness challenges. The Chargers and Fuel Up to Play60 also further partnered with Ralphs to generously provide ingredients for each family to make a healthy tailgating pizza.

"What a blessing that came at the right time," said Inglewood Chargers executive board member Renee Brown. "We've already received calls and text messages with photos from parents of kids riding their scooters and purchasing healthy groceries. We want to thank the Los Angeles Chargers and all the vendors that made this happen."

"The importance of building a strong and positive relationship with the police, community and youth will foster a better community and that's what happened this past weekend," said Cinder Eller, senior community affairs liaison for the City of Inglewood. "The Chargers organization provided tools for our Inglewood Chargers youth football league to stay active, nourished and inspired. Helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for the one person."

The Los Angeles Chargers and Chargers Impact Fund would like to thank Fitbit, Razor, Ralphs, and Fuel Up to Play60 for their assistance and generosity in this donation.

Related Content

news

Frank Godinez, Recipient of the Los Angeles Chargers Latino Heritage Leadership Award

Godinez is a youth leader, resident and community hero from South L.A. who is inspiring a new generation of voters.
news

Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp

The team kicked off a two-week virtual food drive leading into Hunger Action/Awareness Month in September.
news

LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming

"Summer was a chance for us to try different ways to keep students connected as part of their school community even in these uncertain times.  Our teachers to the Los Angeles Chargers and all involved have created a wonderful set of classes which helped students continue to learn."
news

Chargers Team Up with Special Olympics Southern California for Virtual Play 60 Workout

"It's great to spend time and get to know the athletes and see how happy they are doing what they get to do. It's inspiring to see."
news

Vote to Name the Chargers Puppy

For the next 16-18 months, the puppy will be raised in L.A.by a volunteer who will socialize it and teach it commands to prepare it for life as an assistance dog. 
news

Chargers Host Virtual Character Playbook for Southern California Students

"The goal of this is to talk about the hard things that are happening in our lives, while coming up with positive ways to address that."
news

Chargers and USA Football Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grants to Local Youth & School-Based Programs

"The values taught through the game of the football – teamwork, perseverance, and discipline – are especially important in this challenging time, and the Chargers remain committed to protecting those ideals and supporting our community."
news

Chargers #MotherUp for Mother's Day

The partnership between the Bolts and the Alliance of Moms helps provide critical support to pregnant and parenting teens in L.A.'s foster youth system.
news

Help Support Los Angeles Animal Services Through Bolts' Dog Draft

The Bolts want to help "undrafted free agents" at LA Animal Services find their fur-ever homes through the team's Dog Draft presented by Lazy Dog.
news

'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million

The Los Angeles Chargers, LAUSD, CBSLA and iHeartRadio combined forces with celebrities, civic leaders, businesses/philanthropies and thousands of small donors to support those in need.
news

Join Us in Helping LA Students In Need

Join our media partners and us in supporting local students who no longer have the benefit of being in school every day.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - August 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising