Bolts Hold Donation Drive Thru for Inglewood Chargers Youth Football

In addition to the players, the Chargers also donated 50 Fitbits to Inglewood Police Department officers. Both the youth football players and officers will be invited to a group in the Fitbit app to participate in weekly fitness challenges to further encourage police/community relations.

"We felt this was a really great way to bring a little excitement to these kids and the Inglewood community as a whole," said Chargers community relations manager Chase Hartman. "It's been a challenging year for everyone, and we know these kids miss being able to play football so we wanted to give them some resources to stay healthy and active while their season is postponed until the spring. One of the best things about football is how it brings people together, and this is just our way of helping to keep that going."