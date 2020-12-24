Bolts Continue Holiday Bike Giveaway Tradition in Unprecedented Year

For the past 17 seasons, the Chargers Impact Fund has teamed up with the Bikes For Kids Foundation to donate thousands of bikes to deserving youth during the holiday season and with 2020 bringing more than its fair share of challenges, the event colloquially known as "Bikes For Kids" became more important than ever.

While past bike giveaways were usually held in school auditoriums and gyms, the team pivoted in 2020. Given the fact that most Los Angeles area students are still practicing virtual learning meant the Chargers would have to get creative on where and how to get bikes into the hands of kids and their families.

Thankfully, the team was able to partner with one of the top community partners – the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro L.A. – to arrange distributions at their Challengers, Watts-Willowbrook, and Bell Gardens locations. Families were able to safely drive up and pop their trunks for a Boys & Girls Club staff member to place the bike in their vehicle.