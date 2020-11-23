Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Celebrate Win Over Jets

Nov 22, 2020 at 07:26 PM

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Continues Being Clutch

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 11 win over the New York Jets.
Chargers Win 34-28 over Jets

Against New York, Los Angeles gets its third win of season.
Inactives: New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers

Here are inactives for the Week 11 matchup between the Jets and Chargers
Jets-Chargers Week 11 Game Status

A look at the injury report and game status as we head into Week 11 of the 2020 season.
10 Insights: Justin Herbert, Chargers Set to Face Fourth Super Bowl MVP QB

The team has already played against Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees in 2020.
New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Jets at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:05 pm PT.
By the Numbers: Keenan Allen No. 2 in Receptions in Team History

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins.
Chargers Lose to Dolphins, 29-21

Los Angeles falls to 2-7 on the season with the loss.
Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Here are inactives for the Week 10 matchup between the Chargers and Dolphins.
Chargers-Dolphins Week 10 Game Status

A look at the injury report and game status as we head into Week 10 of the 2020 season.
10 Insights: Justin Herbert Continues to Make League History

The Chargers quarterback is among elite company through seven NFL starts.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - August 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
