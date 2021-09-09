Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXXV

DREW BREES ON LT & JUSTIN HERBERT
- Former Chargers and Saints QB Drew Brees sits down with Hayley Elwood to reveal what it was like playing with Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson and what he saw in current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in his rookie season.
CHARGERS HQ: 2021 EPISODE 1 PRESENTED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TOYOTA
- On this episode of Chargers HQ, get a sneak peek inside the Chargers facility with the first episode of All In, the Chargers all-access documentary that takes you behind the scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers.
CHARGERS FINALIZE HELMET DONATION ON A NIGHT OF REMEMBRANCE
- Last month, the Chargers donated 150 Xenith football helmets to Compton Centennial and Gardena after tragedy struck both high schools last October. Read More
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!