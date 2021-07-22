Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

210722-BH-3
Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXVIII
The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
Jul 22, 2021
Photographs By Mike Nowak

CHARGERS TRAINING CAMP BEGINS NEXT WEEK!

  • Training Camp is almost here! Secure your tickets to a 2021 Training Camp Practice at Jack Hammett Park in Costa Mesa. Be there live to watch new head coach Brandon Staley get the team ready for an exciting 2021 season! Get Tickets

JUSTIN HERBERT MIC'D UP AT GOLF TOURNAMENT

  • Justin Herbert was wired for sound at the Justin Herbert Invitational, a charity golf tournament for Kidsports, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for all children to learn and play sports.

DERWIN JAMES & OAKLEY TEAM UP FOR VISION CLINIC

  • Derwin James, Oakley, and OneSight, a non-profit that provides vision care for those who need it most, teamed up to host a free vision clinic for kids and families in Inglewood's Edward Vincent Jr. Park this past Sunday, complete with a custom van that made prescription glasses on-site for anyone in need. Read More

Derwin James and Oakley Host Free Vision Clinic with OneSight

On Sunday, Derwin James and Oakley teamed up with nonprofit OneSight to host a free vision clinic for kids and families in Inglewood's Edward Vincent Jr. Park. Attendees were given comprehensive eye exams and screenings, as well as a brand new set of prescription glasses.

