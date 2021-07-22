Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXVIII

CHARGERS TRAINING CAMP BEGINS NEXT WEEK!
- Training Camp is almost here! Secure your tickets to a 2021 Training Camp Practice at Jack Hammett Park in Costa Mesa. Be there live to watch new head coach Brandon Staley get the team ready for an exciting 2021 season! Get Tickets
JUSTIN HERBERT MIC'D UP AT GOLF TOURNAMENT
- Justin Herbert was wired for sound at the Justin Herbert Invitational, a charity golf tournament for Kidsports, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for all children to learn and play sports.
DERWIN JAMES & OAKLEY TEAM UP FOR VISION CLINIC
- Derwin James, Oakley, and OneSight, a non-profit that provides vision care for those who need it most, teamed up to host a free vision clinic for kids and families in Inglewood's Edward Vincent Jr. Park this past Sunday, complete with a custom van that made prescription glasses on-site for anyone in need. Read More
On Sunday, Derwin James and Oakley teamed up with nonprofit OneSight to host a free vision clinic for kids and families in Inglewood's Edward Vincent Jr. Park. Attendees were given comprehensive eye exams and screenings, as well as a brand new set of prescription glasses.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!