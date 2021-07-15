Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXVII

GET YOUR TICKETS TO CHARGERS FAN FEST
- Join us at SoFi Stadium on August 8th for a FanFest and Open Practice. Be part of the excitement live as the team takes the field of SoFi Stadium for the first time in front of fans. Cheer on Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and the rest of this exciting young team as they prepare for the season! Get Tickets
BETWEEN 2 KEGS POWERED BY BUD LIGHT
- This week we launched a new video series, Between 2 Kegs, with the help from our friends at Bud Light! Each week, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions.
CHARGERS HOST FIRST '11-ON' COMPETITION WITH NIKE
The Chargers hosted their first Nike 11-On this past Sunday at Long Beach Poly High School. 8 prep football programs from throughout Southern California were on hand to hear from Head Coach Brandon Staley before competing in 7v7 drills, lineman challenges, character discussions and team building exercises.
