Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXV
The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
Jun 24, 2021

DERWIN JAMES MIC'D UP AT MINICAMP

  • Listen to safety Derwin James mic'd up during the Bolts' 2021 minicamp in Costa Mesa.

10 TAKEAWAYS FROM NEW COACHING STAFF

  • Here are 10 quick-hitting insights from the Chargers' coaching staff during the team's offseason program. Read More

Photos: Meet the Coaching Staff

Get to know the Chargers 2021 coaching staff!

Brandon Staley | Head Coach
1 / 23

Brandon Staley | Head Coach

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Joe Lombardi | Offensive Coordinator
2 / 23

Joe Lombardi | Offensive Coordinator

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Renaldo Hill | Defensive Coordinator
3 / 23

Renaldo Hill | Defensive Coordinator

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Derius Swinton II | Special Teams Coordinator
4 / 23

Derius Swinton II | Special Teams Coordinator

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chris Beatty | Wide Receivers
5 / 23

Chris Beatty | Wide Receivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Shane Day | Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
6 / 23

Shane Day | Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Derrick Foster | Running Backs
7 / 23

Derrick Foster | Running Backs

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Kevin Koger | Tight Ends
8 / 23

Kevin Koger | Tight Ends

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Shaun Sarrett | Assistant Offensive Line
9 / 23

Shaun Sarrett | Assistant Offensive Line

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Dan Shamash | Offensive Assistant
10 / 23

Dan Shamash | Offensive Assistant

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Frank Smith | Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line
11 / 23

Frank Smith | Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Derrick Ansley | Secondary
12 / 23

Derrick Ansley | Secondary

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Tom Donatell | Assistant Secondary
13 / 23

Tom Donatell | Assistant Secondary

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Jay Rodgers | Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
14 / 23

Jay Rodgers | Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Giff Smith | Defensive Line
15 / 23

Giff Smith | Defensive Line

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Michael Wilhoite | Linebackers
16 / 23

Michael Wilhoite | Linebackers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
John Timu | Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow
17 / 23

John Timu | Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Mayur Chaudhari | Assistant Special Teams
18 / 23

Mayur Chaudhari | Assistant Special Teams

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chandler Whitmer | Offensive Quality Control
19 / 23

Chandler Whitmer | Offensive Quality Control

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Isaac Shewmaker | Defensive Quality Control
20 / 23

Isaac Shewmaker | Defensive Quality Control

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Anthony Lomando | Director of Sports Performance
21 / 23

Anthony Lomando | Director of Sports Performance

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Jonathan Brooks | Head Strength and Conditioning Coach
22 / 23

Jonathan Brooks | Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Lucius Jordan | Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
23 / 23

Lucius Jordan | Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JOIN THE BOLTS COMMUNITY CREW! POWERED BY PACIFIC PREMIER BANK

  • Join the Bolts Community Crew to stay informed on upcoming volunteer opportunities with the Chargers! Learn More

SPREAD THE NEWS

  • Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!
