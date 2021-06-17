Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXIV

BEHIND-THE-SCENES AT MEDIA DAY 2021
- This week, the team took part in media day for the upcoming season. Take a look at some of the best shots!
Get your first look at the Chargers in uniform for the 2021 season!
MINICAMP HIGHLIGHT REEL
- The team completed their mandatory minicamp this week, take a look at some of the highlights below!
Check out the best photos from the second and final day of Chargers Minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center
SUSIE SPANOS AND FRIENDS COOK FOR A MISSION
- Chargers owner Susie Spanos and Melissa's Produce brought together some very special guests, including LaDainian Tomlinson, Coach Staley, Rashawn Slater, Tim Allen, Jaleel White, Jet Tila and more, for a virtual cooking event to support The Midnight Mission's HomeLight Family Living Program in Inglewood.
