210617-BH-CP1
Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXIV
The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
Jun 17, 2021

BEHIND-THE-SCENES AT MEDIA DAY 2021

  • This week, the team took part in media day for the upcoming season. Take a look at some of the best shots!

Go Behind-the-Scenes at Media Day 2021

Get your first look at the Chargers in uniform for the 2021 season!

DSC06496
1 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5866
2 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07062
3 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5922
4 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08200
5 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07003
6 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07543
7 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6000
8 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08424
9 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5915
10 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5983
11 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6002
12 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07049
13 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5939
14 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06801
15 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5961
16 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07037
17 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5925
18 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06765
19 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08127
20 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5987
21 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07023
22 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06757
23 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07451
24 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5980
25 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08097
26 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06663
27 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5990
28 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08965
29 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06743
30 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5863
31 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07922
32 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06600
33 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC6010
34 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07531
35 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07558
36 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08252
37 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07161
38 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06379
39 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08852
40 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07120
41 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07485
42 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5968
43 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06534
44 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07490
45 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08897
46 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5954
47 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC06430
48 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5973
49 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07985
50 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07963
51 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5948
52 / 60
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08457
53 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08287
54 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08885
55 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07347
56 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08169
57 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08262
58 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC08162
59 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC07534
60 / 60
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
MINICAMP HIGHLIGHT REEL

  • The team completed their mandatory minicamp this week, take a look at some of the highlights below!

Top 100 Photos of Minicamp Day 2

Check out the best photos from the second and final day of Chargers Minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center

210616_MCgallery_003
1 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_001
2 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_004
3 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_002
4 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_005
5 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_006
6 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_009
7 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_007
8 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_010
9 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_008
10 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_011
11 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_012
12 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_013
13 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_014
14 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_016
15 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_015
16 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_018
17 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_017
18 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_019
19 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_020
20 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_021
21 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_022
22 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_027
23 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_023
24 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_029
25 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_025
26 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_024
27 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_026
28 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_030
29 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_028
30 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_033
31 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_031
32 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_035
33 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_032
34 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_038
35 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_034
36 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_044
37 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_036
38 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_049
39 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_037
40 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_045
41 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_039
42 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_040
43 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_041
44 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_042
45 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_046
46 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_047
47 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_043
48 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_053
49 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_048
50 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_050
51 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_054
52 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_051
53 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_052
54 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_055
55 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_056
56 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_057
57 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_059
58 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_058
59 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_060
60 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_063
61 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_061
62 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_064
63 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_062
64 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_065
65 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_070
66 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_066
67 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_067
68 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_068
69 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_071
70 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_069
71 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_072
72 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_073
73 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_074
74 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_077
75 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_075
76 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_078
77 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_076
78 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_079
79 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_081
80 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_080
81 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_082
82 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_083
83 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_084
84 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_085
85 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_086
86 / 100
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_087
87 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_088
88 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_089
89 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_090
90 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_091
91 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_092
92 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_093
93 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_094
94 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_095
95 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_096
96 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_097
97 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_098
98 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_099
99 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210616_MCgallery_100
100 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
SUSIE SPANOS AND FRIENDS COOK FOR A MISSION

  • Chargers owner Susie Spanos and Melissa's Produce brought together some very special guests, including LaDainian Tomlinson, Coach Staley, Rashawn Slater, Tim Allen, Jaleel White, Jet Tila and more, for a virtual cooking event to support The Midnight Mission's HomeLight Family Living Program in Inglewood.

SPREAD THE NEWS

  • Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!
