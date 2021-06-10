Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXIII

CHARGERS UNTOLD: THE SOTO FAMILY
- After losing their house in a fire, follow the journey of superfan Tayler Soto and his family as they visit SoFi Stadium alongside Antonio Gates and Derwin James.
When a tragic fire took everything from Tayler Soto and his family, the Chargers organization stepped up to help in their time of need.
CHARGERS HONOR MEMORY OF LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL COACH WITH DON SHULA COACH OF THE YEAR NOMINATION
- Montebello High School Assistant Coach Gabriel Arellano, who passed away in January after spending nearly a week in the hospital battling Covid-19, has been posthumously nominated by the Chargers as the team's 2020-2021 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year. Read More
