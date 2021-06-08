Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

From the Podium: How is Justin Herbert Picking Up the New Offense?

Jun 08, 2021 at 10:30 AM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

060821_FTP_CMS

It's been nearly four months since Brandon Staley finalized his first coaching staff as a head coach.

While we've heard from the coordinators already during OTAs, we got a chance to hear from some additional newest members of Staley's staff when the third week of the third phase of the offseason program kicked off on Monday.

Here are three takeaways from passing game coordinator/QBs coach Shane Day, secondary coach Derrick Ansley, and run game coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Smith.

Shane Day on Justin Herbert: "I think it's all right where it's supposed to be. It's been perfect."

Related Links

Justin Herbert had a rookie campaign for the books, but the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year enters 2021 tasked with learning a new offense.

Day mentioned the goal of this group is to take things Herbert did well in 2020 and add to theat.

Last week, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi discussed how Herbert has been learning the system but on Monday, Day elaborated on Herbert's growth in these last few months.

"The one thing I can say from the last couple months being around him is he really works at football and it's really important to him," Day said. "If you have those two things where you're very intelligent and you work at it, then you're gonna have no problems picking up an offense. I think we're seeing him on the trajectory we want to see him on right now. As we've started off and gone through these last couple weeks of practice, he's really sped up what he knows. So I think it's all right where it's supposed to be. It's been perfect."

Day mentioned a key to Herbert's intellect is his penchant for wanting to know the "why" behind concepts to "get the whole picture."

Six Degrees of Derrick Ansley

Derwin James. Nasir Adderley. Brandon Facyson. Asante Samuel Jr. Brandon Staley.

Ansley had connections to each of those guys prior to taking the job with the Chargers and listening to his presser was like playing a game of connect the dots, tracing lines from player to coach or coach to coach on where their ties began.

While this marks the secondary coach's second stint in the NFL, he discussed how beneficial that familiarity is for him, especially as he heads up a unit on defense.

"It's been an easy transition," Ansley mentioned. "Going back to when Derwin was a recruit coming out of Haines City, Fla. then going to Florida St., I had a chance to recruit him when I was at Alabama. Having Nas at the Senior Bowl, knowing Facyson from high school. Just knowing all these guys, even Asante (Samuel Jr.) recruiting him out of St. Thomas, it just made transition a lot smoother. Not coming in here being the guy who doesn't really know anybody. We kind of all knew of each other and that kind of helped us gel quickly."

Frank Smith's "4 Cs"

"Clear, consistent and concise communication."

That's the philosophy that Smith is bringing to the Chargers' offensive line unit. A former o-lineman himself and three-year starter in college turned coach, Smith prides himself on precaching communication based on his previous background.

"They have to know the human element that you bring as a coach and know that you're going to be the good and the bad, 'I'm with you there all of the way.' As we grow through the system, there are obviously challenging things that we have to work through in year one, but you're just consistent and clear in what your expectations are. Then, they know, and they can carry the banner into practice and into the games.

"I think that's the most important thing, that the alignment between the coaching staff and the players, and then they feel that it's never the finger-pointing of, 'Why didn't you do this?' It's like, 'Why did you see this? Why did you think that we needed to do that?' I think that comes in the communication. I think that's a focal point for all of us, more importantly, when you have to have five working together at a constant play to accomplish what we want to do. I think it's a daily goal, a daily process, that we do on the field and in the classroom, as far as trying to get that expectation accomplished."

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Uchenna Nwosu Watching Tape of Former Top-10 Draft Pick

Ten quotes from Monday's media availability as the Chargers continue OTAs.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising