From the Podium: How is Justin Herbert Picking Up the New Offense?

"They have to know the human element that you bring as a coach and know that you're going to be the good and the bad, 'I'm with you there all of the way.' As we grow through the system, there are obviously challenging things that we have to work through in year one, but you're just consistent and clear in what your expectations are. Then, they know, and they can carry the banner into practice and into the games.

"I think that's the most important thing, that the alignment between the coaching staff and the players, and then they feel that it's never the finger-pointing of, 'Why didn't you do this?' It's like, 'Why did you see this? Why did you think that we needed to do that?' I think that comes in the communication. I think that's a focal point for all of us, more importantly, when you have to have five working together at a constant play to accomplish what we want to do. I think it's a daily goal, a daily process, that we do on the field and in the classroom, as far as trying to get that expectation accomplished."