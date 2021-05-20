Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XX

THE ROOKIES HAVE ARRIVED!
- This past weekend, the Bolts completed their rookie minicamp. It was the first time Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr. and the 2021 class donned the powder blue! Take a look at a few of the highlights below.
Check out the best photos from the Chargers Rookie Mini-Camp at Hoag Performance Center.
WIN A TRIP TO A CHARGERS AWAY GAME POWERED BY AMERICAN AIRLINES
- We partnered with our friends at American Airlines to give one lucky fan a trip to a Los Angeles Chargers away game of their choice! Enter To Win Here
DONNIE EDWARDS HONORS VETS THROUGH BEST DEFENSE FOUNDATION
- To date, Edwards has taken over 100 World War II veterans back to the battlefields in which they served. During the pandemic, he led vaccination efforts for WWII vets. Edwards has plans to take an upwards of 40 veterans back to Hawaii for the upcoming 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Read More
