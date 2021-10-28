Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLII

CAMERA ON: DERWIN JAMES & ASANTE SAMUEL JR.
- Defensive Backs Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. join Hayley Elwood to discuss starting their journey at Florida State, the family atmosphere of the DB room, the 2021 Draft, Brandon Staley's leadership, and more.
TAKEOUT WITH JUSTIN HERBERT & GABE NABERS | PRESENTED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BMW CENTERS
- Quarterback Justin Herbert and fullback Gabe Nabers sit down for a candlelit dinner with quarterback Chase Daniel to break down the origin of their famous brisket, what it was like being roommates and more.
CHARGERS IMPACT FUND PARTNERS WITH WALLIS ANNENBERG PETSPACE
- At the kickoff event for the Chargers First Down, First Books program, the Chargers Impact Fund, along with Owner Alexis Ruhl and Outside Linebacker Chris Rumph II, visited The Wallis Annenberg PetSpace where kids from The Boys and Girls Club in Metro LA read to dogs awaiting adoption.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!