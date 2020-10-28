Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Your Vote is Your Voice

Oct 28, 2020 at 09:22 AM
Our elected officials make decisions that impact our lives every day.

Our streets, houses, schools, businesses, health, safety, and environment are all impacted by the choices and judgements those officials make on our behalf.

In partnership with Pechanga Resort Casino, the Los Angeles Chargers are encouraging our community to Bolt the Vote Up! 

Bolt the Vote Up! is an initiative inspiring people from all backgrounds and political leanings to either vote by going to their local polling location or by mailing in their ballots for the election on Nov. 3.

A premier sponsor of the Los Angeles Chargers, Pechanga and the Bolts are issuing multiple public service announcements stressing the importance of casting one's ballot.

"When we can go out and we can vote and we can let our voice be heard, that's very important," said running back Justin Jackson. "It's the way that we can get policies enacted that are actually going to change things."

"Legitimate action and volunteering and doing things like that, it's super important, but it's also two-sided," added defensive end Isaac Rochell. "You also have to vote."

Throughout the month of October and leading up to election day, the Chargers and Pechanga will work together to create engaging content to keep our community informed on various voter education topics. The efforts will culminate with the team's Bolt the Vote Up! themed game on Sunday, Nov. 1 when the Chargers play the Denver Broncos.

"Every two years we have an opportunity to vote and amplify our voices in the corridors of power in Sacramento and Washington D.C.," said Mark Macarro, Tribal Chairman of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. "Let's make sure they listen to all of us and respect all of us by voting, either by mail or in-person, but no matter what, vote." 

He also points out that Native Americans were not granted the right to vote in the United States until 1924, and that up until 1957, many native peoples were barred in some states from voting. "Our people know what it is like to not have a vote. Many of our elders who were around back then can remember this. We encourage all citizens to get familiar with the candidates and the issues, and then go make their voices heard." 

"We the people are stronger in numbers," mentioned defensive tackle Justin Jones. "Everybody's voice needs to be heard. If you feel like there's any injustice or anything going wrong in the world, it needs to be voiced and this is the way to do it."

Bolt Up and Vote!

Here's everything you need to know to help prepare you to cast your ballot.

Learn More

