Best of Week 10 on the Chargers Podcast Network

NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe joined Hayley Elwood on Week 10's Playmakers, discussing her background and why hosting Thursday Night Football's pregame show is her favorite part of working at NFLN.

Wolfe talked about getting her start as an intern for a sports radio station's morning show, where she once was asked to collect money (in jest) on a street corner for former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens who was involved in a contract dispute at the time. Originally planning to attend art school for graphic design, illustration, or art education, she said she only took the internship because she thought it sounded fun.

"And then, once I started doing it," Wolfe said, "I realized that that was exactly what I wanted to do, because it was such a blast. I couldn't believe that people got paid to do that for a living."

Then she "kept hustling," ultimately landing at Philadelphia's FOX affiliate, where she became "a one-man band," learning how to edit, build graphics and rundowns, log games, cut highlights, write scripts and put together packages.

"It was the absolute best experience I could have ever had," Wolfe said, "because I learned to do everything and had to become efficient at (it)...because time was really precious."

She added that learning how to do many different things behind the scenes strengthened her on-camera ability, allowing her to become a better storyteller.

As for advice Wolfe has for up-and-comers in the field? Ignore the negative noise.

"I had so many people telling me I was crazy for taking jobs that I took because I was taking a chance on myself," Wolfe said. "I had a boss tell me that I wasn't memorable enough to be on camera. I had so many people kind of just say that I was nothing, and that I would never make it…If you believe in yourself, then go for it...You have to be your own best advocate."

She implored sports media hopefuls to pursue a career in the industry "because you love sports or you love to tell stories," not "because you think it's going to give you fame and money."

Now working at NFL Network, Wolfe's favorite part of her gig is hosting the Thursday Night Football pregame show.