Khalil Mack Announces Launch of Foundation Scholarship Program

Khalil Mack is known for wreaking havoc on the field, but he recently announced a big initiative that will make a massive impact in the Florida community.

Earlier this week, Mack announced the launch of the Khalil Mack Foundation Scholarship Program, an opportunity that will impact 52 people across the state.

Mack, of course, has worn No. 52 for the entirety of what is likely to be a Hall-of-Fame career, but he credited his wife, Brianna, for the idea.

"It's something my wife kind of came up with that I thought was pretty cool," Mack said. "She was like, 'What do you think about making it 52 kids, and then you do a certain amount for each kid?' And I was like, 'Oh, that's dope.' A big credit to her."

Mack said the initial plan is for each student to receive a $5,200 scholarship, meaning Mack is planning to give out more than $270,000 for his initial program.

Scholarship recipients must be a high school senior or undergraduate student enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited college, university or trade school.

They must also have a minimum GPA of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale), be a Florida resident and have limited financial resources.

Mack said it's a special endeavor to help make an impact in Florida, where both he and his wife grew up. Mack was raised in Fort Pierce, which is about 135 miles north of Miami. His wife, Brianna, hails from Carol City, which is a neighborhood in Miami Gardens.

"I'm from a city where a lot of kids don't get a lot of those opportunities," Mack said. "And my wife as well, knowing where she comes from — Carol City down in Miami — just knowing those two areas and all throughout the state of Florida, you've got a lot of kids that that need that support."

The application window opens June 1 and runs until July 31. Winners will be notified in mid-August.