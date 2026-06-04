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Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Akheem Mesidor

Jun 04, 2026 at 03:20 PM
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The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the team's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, outside linebacker Akheem Mesidor (selected No. 22 overall).

Mesidor (pronounced MEH-zih-door) was one of the nation's top pass rushers in 2025 for Miami, earning first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and Sporting News second-team All-American recognition. He was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, which annually recognizes college football's top defensive end after posting 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 63 tackles (38 solo) in 15 starts. Mesidor tallied 24.0 sacks during his Hurricanes career, tied for the fourth-most in program history.

A native of Ottawa, Mesidor played at Miami from 2022-25 after transferring from West Virginia, suiting up for the Mountaineers from 2020-22. He started 52-of-65 career games, totaling 208 tackles (123 solo), 35.5 sacks and 52.5 tackles for loss. A two-time honorable mention All-ACC recipient with Miami, Mesidor added five forced fumbles and four pass breakups in his collegiate career. As a true freshman at West Virginia, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and second-team Freshman All-America from The Athletic after posting five sacks, 32 tackles (20 solo) and six tackles for loss.

Photos: Akheem Mesidor's First Day as a Charger

Go behind the scenes of Chargers first round pick, Akheem Mesidor's first day as a member of the Bolts, featuring a tour of The Bolt, his introductory press conference and more.

2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
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2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
126 / 127

2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers
127 / 127

2026 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor arrives in L.A. for his first day as a member of the Chargers

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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