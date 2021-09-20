10 Insights: Asante Samuel Jr. Records First NFL Interception

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights following the 20-17 Chargers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
1) Quarterback Justin Herbert is tied with QBs Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes for the most 300-yard performances over the first two seasons of a player's NFL career (10.)
2) Herbert also joined Mahomes as the only players to top 5,000 passing yards through the first 17 starts to a career.
3) Herbert continued to be one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in football on third down, moving the chains with passes on four third downs. He has a league-best 89 first down conversions through the air on third down since entering the NFL last year.
4) Wide receiver Keenan Allen passed former wideout Gary Garrison for sole possession of fourth in receiving yards in Chargers history. Allen finished the game with four receptions for 108 yards.
5) Allen's 100-yard performance was the 29th of his career, tied for the fourth-most since he entered the NFL in 2013.
6) Rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. posted the first interception of his career. The pick happened in the first quarter and led to points for the Bolts, as they kicked a field goal five plays later.
7) Samuel Jr. became the first Chargers defensive back since Antoine Cason in 2008 to register his first interception within his first two career games.
8) The Chargers defense had 2.0 sacks on the day with one coming from OLB Kyler Fackrell, and another being split between S Derwin James and DL Jerry Tillery.
9) Running back Austin Ekeler had a game-high nine receptions on the day. He was 9-of-9 for 61 yards through the air.
10) The Cowboys outgained the Chargers in total yardage 419-408. Dallas had a 198-95 edge on the ground but the Chargers held a 313-221 advantage through the air.
