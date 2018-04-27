Years Later, Justin Jones Recalls Inspirational First Meeting with Philip Rivers

Moments after being selected by the Chargers with the 84th overall pick in the third-round, Justin Jones was quick to bring up Rivers' motivational speech. He's thought a lot about it over the years as it's stuck with him throughout his collegiate career.

"First of all, you can feel his presence when he's in the room. That respect level; when he walks in and everyone sits up straight. When he talks, everybody listens. Just stuff like that. From the front of the room all the way to the head coach in the back, when he talks, everybody listens. That's the type of respect he has at N.C. State. It was an opportunity to be privileged enough to have him come talk to us. So to have an opportunity to listen to him speak was crazy. To now have him be my quarterback, it's crazy."