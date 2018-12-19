Why the Chargers Targeted Anthony Lynn as Head Coach

On what the team was looking for in a head coach (5:30 mark):

"We really needed a leader as a head coach. So, that was the number one criteria that we were looking for: He had to be a leader. It didn't matter background wise. (It) didn't matter offense, defense or special teams. It didn't matter if he had previous head coaching experience in the league. It didn't matter if he was a coordinator, if he called plays, college head coach – it didn't matter. We just really needed a leader, number one. Now we had some other criteria, too, and as we did our research, the people we talked to about Anthony – almost invariably the first thing someone would say – they'd start off with leadership and presence."

Cornerback Michael Davis also joined this week's episode of the podcast (16:40 mark). The second-year player – who was the team's highest-graded defender last Thursday in Kansas City according to Pro Football Focus – shared his journey from undrafted free agent to NFL starter.

The Glendale native Davis on being undrafted (24:40 mark):

"The draft ended and my name wasn't called. And then an hour went by, and I was just here walking around Hollywood with my mom just stressed out of my mind. And then, finally got the call from my agent. He's like, 'You know what … I think the Chargers (are) the best bet for you. … (I) chatted with my mom and then I got a phone call from the Chargers … and I looked at my mom, I was like, 'Mom, I think this may be the place. I mean, I get to play in my backyard as well."