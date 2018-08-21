Whiz Provides Updates on Lamp, Pouncey

"His ability to even pull from the center position, which isn't easy to do, and be effective doing that can help us," he added. "There's no question his mobility helps us. But, he has good strength in the pocket and good technique, and that's something that's important. A lot of times, you'll get a guy who has really good mobility, but he can't hold up to the big nose (tackle) or the big three-technique, and Mike's done a good job with that."

While Pouncey has made his Chargers debut, one lineman waiting in the wings is Lamp. The second-year player returned to team reps on Monday. Whisenhunt credits Lamp's work ethic and dedication to his rehab to getting him back on track.

"I give him a lot of credit because he's been there every day, even in the offseason. It's never easy when you have an injury like that, and you're not practicing and you're not working out with the guys to get into that room with them because it's uncomfortable. But he's really been there every day (and) been committed. It's nice to see him get back on the field and do some things."

With that said, Whiz and the coaching staff are taking it one step at a time with Lamp. After all, there's still so much they need to figure out before he gets back into game-action; however, it's clear his future is bright.

"We really are excited about Forrest, but we don't really know a lot about Forrest because we haven't seen him do a lot on the field yet," Whiz explained. But everything we've seen from the short time he's been back working and what he's done, we're really excited about him."