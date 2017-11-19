What the Bills Said After Losing to the Bolts

"I go in and just play. I'm not a rookie, I'm not a second or third year guy. I've been around, and I've seen different sides of the scoreboard. When I go in, I take it one play at a time. I know it's cliché to say that, but that's all you can do at that point when the score is against you. To make an impact, you have to execute one play at a time. I stepped into the huddle just to tell the guys, 'We have a full second half ahead of us, and we have to go out there and play without worrying about the score.' We were able to put some points on the board. Obviously, it wasn't enough to win, but there are things we can learn from the second half." – QB Tyrod Taylor