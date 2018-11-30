What are the Steelers Saying About the Bolts?

"They're getting you on 1st-and-10 and it just speaks to Philip Rivers, their planning (and) the autonomy that they give him in terms of getting in good plays at the line of scrimmage. When you're averaging seven yards a play on first down, it's because you've got no negative plays. They're giving that guy enough latitude. He's getting out of negative plays or potentially negative situations. You don't see him getting dropped behind the chains very often, and it just speaks to their schematics and what they do under Whiz (Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt). But also, the latitude, autonomy and the intelligence that Philip Rivers has and the way they're able to utilize him in terms of attacking people. They've got a myriad of receivers. Obviously all talented first-rounders and so forth. Antonio Gates and others at tight end. He's got a full complement of people." – Head Coach Mike Tomlin