What are the Raiders Saying About the Bolts?

On Desmond King…

"Obviously, he's a second-year guy coming into his own in this defense. I've always felt the second-year players show the most improvement. He's comfortable, he's instinctive, he's a very good tech player. He's got some coverage ability, and he fits right in with that whole crowd they have on defense. They've done a great job of recognizing talent and developing talent down there in L.A. It's a credit to their organization." – Head Coach Jon Gruden

On Chargers' defense…

"I think their defense is really coming on under Gus Bradley. They have not given up a lot of big plays. They're very, very physical. They have game changing players at all three levels of their defense. (Denzel) Perryman is really hitting people and knocking people's socks off. I think the young safety (Derwin James) they drafted has really been an impact player. (Casey) Hayward's a Pro Bowl corner and no one's really blocking (Melvin) Ingram. And when you see (Joey) Bosa come back, I think you have a team that has a chance to contend for all of it." – Head Coach Jon Gruden