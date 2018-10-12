Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What are the Browns Saying About the Bolts?

Oct 12, 2018 at 10:06 AM
Gossen_Rachel
Rachel Gossen

Contributing Writer

101218_BrownsSaying_CMS

Notable comments from the Cleveland Browns in the lead up to the Week 6 contest vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler…

"Both their backs, Melvin and Ekeler, they're both talented runners, both bring two different things to the table. Melvin's a bigger guy, he's got great balance (and) he's a little strong. Ekeler's just slippery inside the box. He can make a lot of people miss. I think people take him too lightly when they try to tackle him because you see him breaking a lot of tackles out there on film. They'll both present challenges." – LB Joe Schobert

"Gordon is a physical runner. He is a downhill, get after it, get behind you pads (runner), but he has good lateral quickness. The other guy is fast. (Ekeler) can catch, and he can run. He does a lot of different things with the ball. They screen to him. They do it all to him. They have a pretty good one, two punch. We feel like we do, too. Our guys see our guys every day and our guys have been a challenge to them in practice. This will be a good matchup for our defense." – Head Coach Hue Jackson

On Melvin Ingram…

"You've got to keep your eyes out for him. (They're) doing a good job of putting him in situations, mixing him around where he's at on the line of scrimmage, mixing the looks up, confusing offensive fronts." – QB Baker Mayfield

"I think he's one of the better players in the league at his position. He can rush the passer, we all know that, as well as anybody. He can play the run. He can cover people. (He) intercepts balls at the goal line. He's done it all in his career and that's why he's considered one of the best." – Head Coach Hue Jackson

On Philip Rivers…

"I faced him my rookie year. A very, very smart, very, very smart quarterback. (He's) like Drew Brees with the way he likes to get the ball out of his hands. Just kind of looking forward to the matchup." – DB Damarious Randall

"I think he is unique. I think his throwing motion is unique, the way he kind of commands the offense, gets them set up and sees what the defense is in and checks into situations that he'll have an advantage in. He's going to be a future Hall of Fame quarterback." – LB Joe Schobert

"He is a veteran. He gets the ball out really quick. A lot of teams – same with last week – you see an O-line that does not give up many sacks, and you wonder if they are really stout or is it more that the quarterback is just getting the ball out so fast. That is what Philip is really good at - getting the ball out really fast." – DL Larry Ogunjobi

"I love Philip Rivers. I think he's an unbelievable competitor. He's a guy that gets the ball out quickly, get it in his playmakers' hands (and) puts his team in position to win. I love the passion for the game side of his mentality. That's something I really do respect, and I'm looking forward to the challenge come Sunday." – QB Baker Mayfield

"He's good. I've played against this guy so many times, being in the AFC West and watching him compete. He's one of the best that have played the game. The guy has completed over 70 percent of his passes. It doesn't look like he's slowing down at all. He is one of the top quarterbacks in this league – bar none. Knows how to play. They play to him. Everything's done for him – it should be. He knows how to play. He's playing at a high level again this year." – Head Coach Hue Jackson

"I have a lot of respect for him. I've gone against him many times. He's one of the best at figuring things out. He's got a competitive spirit. You can see why he's such a good leader because of how hard he competes every time, even practicing against him a long time ago. He competes that was every single day. He leads his team well and he understands the methods of operation on how to, if he can, knock us out of disguises or show up for him. He does a really good job with that. … I have a lot of respect for him and he works hard at his craft. He's playing very well right now, he's playing at a high level." – Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams

"Well, I mean in my opinion, he's a Hall of Famer. He's seen it all, seen all styles of defenses, seen different looks. He's been great in the NFL over the years. So he's just a knowledgeable quarterback. He knows his throws." – LB Christian Kirksey

On Derwin James…

"A really, really good football player. I mean, a tremendous player. There's nothing that he can't do. He can cover, he can blitz. He's a threat to an offensive football team. You have to know where he is at all times. … This young man, he has all the skill set to be mentioned as one of the best to play." – Head Coach Hue Jackson

"I think he's a do-it-all safety and that's what the buzz was about him before the draft. He's just making all that come true now. He's doing everything on the field. He can blitz (and) he can get back there in coverage, it's impressive to see a rookie be able to do that for a defense." – QB Baker Mayfield

"He's doing a great job. He's a great player. He's a playmaker, he's able to get to the ball." – DB Denzel Ward

On Chargers offense…

"When you look around, having the young player out of Clemson, the receiver Mr. (Mike) Williams and obviously, you can't take anything away from 13 (Keenan Allen). He's been as good as anybody in the league. The running backs are playing at a high level. I think they've been together long enough now that those guys know how Philip likes to play and so now they're creating those special plays among the team." – Head Coach Hue Jackson

On offense's balance…

"It definitely will be one of the best ones we've faced, but it's the quarterback. It still starts with him and will end with him. He's as good as there is. He distributes their ball, he runs their system and he knows how to play the cat-and-mouse game between completions and handing the ball off. It's going to be about Philip, but will this be the best run game we've seen all year? Probably so." – Head Coach Hue Jackson

On Chargers coaching staff…

"Anthony and I are very good friends, very close. We had time together in Dallas and a couple of unique moments together. (He's) somebody that I really care about. (Offensive Coordinator) Kenny Whisenhunt I worked with a couple of different places – the New York Jets way back and in Arizona. They are a well-coached group. I am proud of Anthony and what he is doing. He has gone out there, and it is clear when you watch the tape that the group is well coached, trying to do what they are supposed to be doing, playing physical and playing hard." – Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley

Bolts Continue Prep for Cleveland

Browse through the top practice photos as the Chargers get ready to face the Browns in Week 6.

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
1 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
2 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
3 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
4 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
5 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
6 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
7 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
8 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
9 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
10 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
11 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
12 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
13 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
14 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
15 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
16 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
17 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
18 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
19 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
20 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
21 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
22 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
23 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
24 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
25 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
26 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
27 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
28 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
29 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.
30 / 30

Los Angeles Chargers Practice at Hoag Performance Center on Thursday October 11, 2018.

Chargers/Stephanie Romero
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

Latest News
Advertising