What are the Browns Saying About the Bolts?

On Philip Rivers…

"I faced him my rookie year. A very, very smart, very, very smart quarterback. (He's) like Drew Brees with the way he likes to get the ball out of his hands. Just kind of looking forward to the matchup." – DB Damarious Randall

"I think he is unique. I think his throwing motion is unique, the way he kind of commands the offense, gets them set up and sees what the defense is in and checks into situations that he'll have an advantage in. He's going to be a future Hall of Fame quarterback." – LB Joe Schobert

"He is a veteran. He gets the ball out really quick. A lot of teams – same with last week – you see an O-line that does not give up many sacks, and you wonder if they are really stout or is it more that the quarterback is just getting the ball out so fast. That is what Philip is really good at - getting the ball out really fast." – DL Larry Ogunjobi

"I love Philip Rivers. I think he's an unbelievable competitor. He's a guy that gets the ball out quickly, get it in his playmakers' hands (and) puts his team in position to win. I love the passion for the game side of his mentality. That's something I really do respect, and I'm looking forward to the challenge come Sunday." – QB Baker Mayfield

"He's good. I've played against this guy so many times, being in the AFC West and watching him compete. He's one of the best that have played the game. The guy has completed over 70 percent of his passes. It doesn't look like he's slowing down at all. He is one of the top quarterbacks in this league – bar none. Knows how to play. They play to him. Everything's done for him – it should be. He knows how to play. He's playing at a high level again this year." – Head Coach Hue Jackson

"I have a lot of respect for him. I've gone against him many times. He's one of the best at figuring things out. He's got a competitive spirit. You can see why he's such a good leader because of how hard he competes every time, even practicing against him a long time ago. He competes that was every single day. He leads his team well and he understands the methods of operation on how to, if he can, knock us out of disguises or show up for him. He does a really good job with that. … I have a lot of respect for him and he works hard at his craft. He's playing very well right now, he's playing at a high level." – Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams