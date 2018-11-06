Vote Melvin Gordon for FedEx Ground Player of Week 9

For the second time this season, Melvin Gordon has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Gordon showed out on Sunday, totaling 113 yards on 16 carries (7.1 avg.) and one touchdown. In the second quarter, set up by a deep pass caught by Keenan Allen for 54 yards, Gordon finished the drive by doing what he does best – making defenders look silly while racing into the end zone for a 34 yard touchdown.

"The touchdown he had yesterday, I was on the opposite side — just seeing how fast he was running and how hard he was running to get into the end zone, I wasn't expecting him to score because it looked like there were so many people around him, but he just kept going by everybody," said Tyrell Williams. "It's just awesome to see him playing well and having success. It helps us out a lot."

On the season, the running back has recorded 579 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His 5.4 yards per carry are the most of any running back with at least 100 carries.