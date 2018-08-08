Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Virgil Green and Philip Rivers Finding Their Groove

Aug 07, 2018 at 06:50 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

080718green

A deep completion up the seam, followed by an emphatic scream.

A clutch reception while running over the middle for a first down.

A bullet throw over the middle hauled in on a perfectly run hitch route.

That's just a handful of the plays Virgil Green has made lately in the passing game as he and Philip Rivers are beginning to find their groove. It's also a vital development as the tight end and quarterback look to continue to build their rapport.

"(Our connection) is growing," the quarterback said. "We're working through how I like things, what I'm expecting on certain routes. He's getting a feel for this offense. He was in it similarly with (Mike) McCoy (in Denver). Virgil is going to be just fine. He has played a lot of football and is a good football player. Those kind of things, you'll see more of that and more plays like that."

"I think it's going great," Green added. "Obviously Phil's a very vocal guy, and he lets you know exactly what he wants. We talk a lot at meetings. Training camp is the reason why we put so much work in together, so we can make sure by the time we get to the regular season, we're on point with those (little) things. I think we've done a good job of trying to be consistent."

That's absolutely been the case as the eight-year veteran has proven to be a trusty option for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Green was mostly regarded as one of the better blocking tight ends in the game. When the 6-5, 255-pounder signed a three-year deal back in March, he was adamant that he's more than that.

So far, he's backing up his words.

Still, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Green's opportunities had been few and far between in Denver, as he totaled 71 receptions in 100 career games for 807 yards and four touchdowns. However, his role in the passing game expanded the past two seasons as he caught a combined 36 passes for 428 yards and two TDs.

Currently locked in as the number one tight end on the roster, odds are, he'll have more balls thrown his way than ever before. And when he gets those chances, Green knows he'll be in the best position possible thanks to the hard work he's putting in with Rivers during the dog days of camp.

"It's always good to have a quarterback that knows exactly what he wants," Green explained. "Before the coach can even get to you, he's already darting over to you to let you know how he wants things done. Having everyone on the same page like that is awesome...So I feel like it's all coming together for us. Right now, I'm seeing and understanding exactly what it is Phil wants."

Chargers Training Camp has kicked off!Click herefor information on attending one of the several open practices between July 28 and August 23. To celebrate football being back, we're giving away two 2018 season tickets!Click hereto enter for your chance to win.

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency 

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.
news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know. 
news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.
news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.
news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."
news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."
news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.
news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth 

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.
news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."
news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.
news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.
news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack 

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.
news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.
video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
Latest News
Advertising