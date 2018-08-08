Virgil Green and Philip Rivers Finding Their Groove

"(Our connection) is growing," the quarterback said. "We're working through how I like things, what I'm expecting on certain routes. He's getting a feel for this offense. He was in it similarly with (Mike) McCoy (in Denver). Virgil is going to be just fine. He has played a lot of football and is a good football player. Those kind of things, you'll see more of that and more plays like that."

"I think it's going great," Green added. "Obviously Phil's a very vocal guy, and he lets you know exactly what he wants. We talk a lot at meetings. Training camp is the reason why we put so much work in together, so we can make sure by the time we get to the regular season, we're on point with those (little) things. I think we've done a good job of trying to be consistent."

That's absolutely been the case as the eight-year veteran has proven to be a trusty option for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Green was mostly regarded as one of the better blocking tight ends in the game. When the 6-5, 255-pounder signed a three-year deal back in March, he was adamant that he's more than that.

So far, he's backing up his words.

Still, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Green's opportunities had been few and far between in Denver, as he totaled 71 receptions in 100 career games for 807 yards and four touchdowns. However, his role in the passing game expanded the past two seasons as he caught a combined 36 passes for 428 yards and two TDs.

Currently locked in as the number one tight end on the roster, odds are, he'll have more balls thrown his way than ever before. And when he gets those chances, Green knows he'll be in the best position possible thanks to the hard work he's putting in with Rivers during the dog days of camp.

"It's always good to have a quarterback that knows exactly what he wants," Green explained. "Before the coach can even get to you, he's already darting over to you to let you know how he wants things done. Having everyone on the same page like that is awesome...So I feel like it's all coming together for us. Right now, I'm seeing and understanding exactly what it is Phil wants."