Bolts Buzz: Bolts Biggest Fantasy Breakout Star?

"The Los Angeles Chargers feature one of the league's best wide receiver duos in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. But the team found itself in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) during 71 percent of last season's snaps, per Sharp Football's Warren Sharp._

Obviously, things could change with new head coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi leading the way. Either way, the Chargers will be looking for a third wide receiver.

"We've got these two young guys, T-Billy [Tyron Johnson] and Jalen Guyton, who can roll," Staley told reporters. "They are legit 4.3 [40-yard-dash speed] guys, and when you have guys who are legit 4.3 and can get deep on you and take the top off the coverage, it just opens up a lot more in the passing game."